The New York Knicks are NBA champions for the first time since 1973, and Jalen Brunson is at the center of it.

One of the first things Brunson did after winning the NBA title was look for his wife, Dr. Ali Marks Brunson, in the jam-packed crowd. It couldn't have been easy to spot her. But once Brunson saw Ali in the crowd, he walked over to her, and the two shared an emotional hug. Now, that hug is going viral.

The NBA took to their social media accounts on Sunday, a day after the victory, and shared video footage of the two embracing.

"Jalen Brunson and his wife, Ali Brunson, share a sweet moment after Brunson and the Knicks secured the 2026 NBA Championship" the league captioned the video, along with a blue heart emoji. The Facebook video alone is up to more than 24 million views and counting.

Wholesome Moment Between Jalen Brunson, Wife Ali Gets Millions of Views

The clip is also going viral on TikTok and has more than 120,000 likes.

"Wholesome moment as Jalen Brunson hugs his wife Ali after becoming an NBA champion," the caption of the video states.

Ali also took to social media after the win to share footage of the crowd celebrating after the win. She also posted an image with Jalen, standing next to each other and embracing the championship trophy.

Ali Brunson Reveals What She and Jalen Will Do During the Knicks' Offseason

So, what will Ali and Jalen do now that the season is over?

They're not talking about lavish trips just yet. Ali says the two like the simple pleasures in life. They both deserve the time off, after a taxing but exciting 2025-26 NBA season.

The two plan to spend time, of course, with their daughter, Jordyn James Brunson, who they had on July 31, 2024. They'll also be at the beach and in their own backyard.

"We love our beach time," she detailed of her postseason plans with the team captain and star point guard, 29, in an interview with E! News, "Barbecues in the backyard, hanging out at the pool, spending time with Jordyn."

Ali adds that she and Jalen will be enjoying "the most simple of things," like walks on the beach.

Before then, expect to see Jalen, Ali and Jordyn at the celebration parade in New York City. That's scheduled for Thursday in Manhattan and will begin at 10 a.m. at Battery Park and close out at City Hall Plaza with a Key to the City ceremony.