NFL social deletes Eagles QB Jalen Hurts fashion tweet after league fines him
Sometimes it's no fun to play in the No Fun League.
The NFL has always had a reputation for being sticklers with uniform dress code, and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts found that out firsthand today when he sported mismatching Jordans in different shades of green for the team's 27-13 victory over their cross-state rivals Pittsburgh Steelers, silencing his doubters in the process.
As reported by the NFL Network's Tom Peliserro, Hurts violated the league's uniform and equipment rules for one of the shoes not being the Eagles' "constitutional team colors." He was fined $5,628.
RELATED: Jalen Hurts subtly trolls Ravens with bold Eagles pregame fit
Funny enough, NFL social loved the mismatching cleats, tweeting in real time, "The Return of Jalen Two Shoes." Once the NFL came down with a slap on the wrist, the tweet was deleted.
Don't worry, the iconic Nike Jordan Brand released a statement to Footwear News that they would be paying the fine, which Hurts has been partnered with since 2023, writing in an email, "We’re paying the fine. You can’t ban greatness."
RELATED: Jalen Hurts pulls up to work in Louis Vuitton lunchbox, kelly green Beamer
Taking a closer look, it appears the NFL fined Hurts for the kelly green color, which is especially hilarious given that it's another one of the Eagles' uniforms, and most Philly fans' favorite shade of green to represent the team.
The Grinch arrived early for Hurts. Wait a second. Isn't the Grinch kelly green?
