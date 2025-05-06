The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jalen Hurts’ wife Bry wears NFC East rival color for Met Gala fit in married debut

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback and his new wife step out in public for the first time since their stealth wedding with her dress turning heads.

Matt Ryan

alen Hurts attends the 2025 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York.
alen Hurts attends the 2025 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Jalen Hurts is used to rocking a fit for Philadelphia Eagles pregames. His new wife Bry Burrows isn’t as used to the spotlight, but for the 2025 Met Gala she held her own in their first public appearance since their under-the-radar wedding. There was just one problem that Philly fans will point out: The color of Burrows’ gown.

The quarterback kept his marriage hidden to Burrows only to later reveal it. While the Super Bowl MVP keeps quiet in his personal life, he certainly doesn’t with his flashy fits like his bold pregame look that trolled the Baltimore Ravens.

RELATED: Michael Jordan-obsessed Eagles QB Jalen Hurts spotted having dinner with hero

For the annual Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City with the theme of “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” Hurts and Burrows crushed with their amazing looks. First, he rocked the sparkly suit.

Burrows, meanwhile, kept it elegant but not overly outrageous. The event featured some insane looks like Ciara looking unrecognizable with short hair next to her man Russell Wilson, and LeBron James’ wife Savannah crushing her gown. No doubt Burrows was one of the more underrated fits of the night, but fans will certainly notice she rocked the rival Washington Commanders burgundy.

RELATED: Eagles $255M QB Jalen Hurts’ shockingly cheap Philly area apartment

The Alabama graduate Burrows is used to that Crimson red, but this is too close to the Commanders colors.

Eagles fans will no doubt forgive them as Hurts just won the big game. It’s not like she wore this color to a game.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Chill vibes: Shedeur Sanders arrives at Browns facility in ‘Legendary’ casual fit

Who dat?: Jordan Chiles unrecognizable with new hairstyle after UCLA season

First-place fit: ESPN’s Molly Qerim rocks springtime NYC miniskirt fit in the city

BeyHive VIP: Vanessa Bryant rocks cowboy hat with Beyoncé’s mom at concert

Last hoorah: Livvy Dunne’s ‘officially retired’ dress wows on LSU’s girls night out

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion