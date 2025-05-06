Jalen Hurts’ wife Bry wears NFC East rival color for Met Gala fit in married debut
Jalen Hurts is used to rocking a fit for Philadelphia Eagles pregames. His new wife Bry Burrows isn’t as used to the spotlight, but for the 2025 Met Gala she held her own in their first public appearance since their under-the-radar wedding. There was just one problem that Philly fans will point out: The color of Burrows’ gown.
The quarterback kept his marriage hidden to Burrows only to later reveal it. While the Super Bowl MVP keeps quiet in his personal life, he certainly doesn’t with his flashy fits like his bold pregame look that trolled the Baltimore Ravens.
For the annual Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City with the theme of “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” Hurts and Burrows crushed with their amazing looks. First, he rocked the sparkly suit.
Burrows, meanwhile, kept it elegant but not overly outrageous. The event featured some insane looks like Ciara looking unrecognizable with short hair next to her man Russell Wilson, and LeBron James’ wife Savannah crushing her gown. No doubt Burrows was one of the more underrated fits of the night, but fans will certainly notice she rocked the rival Washington Commanders burgundy.
The Alabama graduate Burrows is used to that Crimson red, but this is too close to the Commanders colors.
Eagles fans will no doubt forgive them as Hurts just won the big game. It’s not like she wore this color to a game.
