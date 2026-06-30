Jannik Sinner vs. Nuno Borges Prediction, Odds for Wimbledon Second Round

Reigning Wimbledon champ Jannik Sinner was on the ropes in his first-round match on Monday, going the distance to knock off Miomir Kecmanović.

Now, Sinner is set as a massive favorite in the second round against Nuno Borges, who he took down in straight sets in their lone head-to-head matchup back in 2022.

Sinner lost in the second round at Roland Garros earlier this year, but oddsmakers don’t expect that to happen again.

Borges won his first match at Wimbledon this year in straight sets, but he’s only advanced past the first round two times in five appearances.

Let’s examine the odds, each player’s history at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club and my prediction for this second-round matchup.

Jannik Sinner vs. Nuno Borges Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Jannik Sinner: -100000

Nuno Borges: +1740

Total

30.5 (Over -115/Under -125)

Jannik Sinner vs. Nuno Borges How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, July 1

Time: 8:30 a.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): ESPN/ESPN Unlimited

Jannik Sinner vs. Nuno Borges History and Wimbledon Performance

Jannik Sinner

Sinner has four consecutive quarterfinal appearances at Wimbledon, including his first title in 2025.

After an early exit at Roland Garros earlier this year, Sinner went the distance in the first round against Miomir Kecmanović, battling a toe injury before handling business in the final two sets. He’s heavily favored to beat Borges in their second-ever meeting, but injuries and cramping have been a major concern for Sinner this year.

So far in 2026, Sinner has a semifinal exit at the Australian Open and a second-round exit at Roland Garros.

Nuno Borges

Borges broke through at Wimbledon for the first time in 2025, reaching the third round after three straight appearances where he was bounced in his opening match.

This year, Borges defeated Tristan Boyer in straight sets to reach the second round, but he’s the biggest underdog on the board against Sinner. These two have met just one time back in 2022, and Sinner won that match in straight sets. They have never faced off in a Grand Slam.

Jannik Sinner vs. Nuno Borges Prediction and Pick

I’m going to take the OVER in total games on Wednesday, even though there’s potential for Sinner to re-gain his dominant form and win this match in straight sets.

The No. 1-ranked player in the world has not been himself as of late, cramping at Roland Garros and battling another injury on Monday that nearly caused a first-round exit.

While Borges isn’t one of the best players in this tournament, he has made the third round in five of his last Grand Slam appearances. So, he’s certainly capable of putting up a fight in this match.

Sinner needed 49 games to win his first-round match, and Borges may not even need to win a set to push this match over the total on Wednesday. Sinner is priced at a crazy number to win – and rightfully so given his past success – but I’ll stay far away from that after his French Open collapse.

Pick: OVER 30.5 Games (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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