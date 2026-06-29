Why Jannik Sinner's Shoe Was So Bloody During His First-Round Win at Wimbledon

Jannik Sinner can now literally say he's left his blood, sweat and tears on Centre Court at the All-England Club.

A year after his teary-eyed triumph over Carlos Alcaraz for the first Wimbledon title of his career, Sinner began his defense of the championship on Centre Court against Serbian Miomir Kecmanović, the world No. 50 who proved to be a tougher opponent than the Italian could have bargained for in the opening round.

Sinner ultimately prevailed in five hard-fought sets, over both Kecmanović and his own body.

With the match tied at a set apiece and 2-all in the third set, Sinner, leading 15-30 on Kecmanović's serve, got into a lengthy baseline exchange with the Serbian tennis player, who caught the Italian going the wrong way on the baseline with an inside-out forehand. Sinner, angling to his right, made a sudden change of direction and tried to head back to his left to return the shot, only to crumple to the grass in a nasty-looking fall.

Sinner certainly seemed to be feeling the effects of the fall throughout the remainder of the match, as his white Nike shoe was red with blood that had seeped through from the apparent injury.

ESPN commentators are speculating on whether or not this is blood coming from inside of Jannik Sinner's shoe at Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/5JUBBF4HrW — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) June 29, 2026

What was going on with Jannik Sinner's bloody foot during Wimbledon win?

After the match, Sinner, in his on-court interview, was asked about the injury and the Italian joked that he was amazed he was allowed to continue playing, given that his white-and-red shoe was in violation of Wimbledon's strict all-white dress code.

“No no. I’m good. It just seems much worse than it is,” Sinner said. “I’m actually very surprised they let me keep playing because… all white, it turned into a little red 😂. It’s just a nail. I didn’t want to disturb Miomir. I think we both had a good rhythm. It was a great match from both of us. I didn’t want to take any time. It’s all good. Thank you.”

Jannik Sinner after beating Kecmanovic at Wimbledon



“You gave us all a small heart attack when you had that nasty fall. I’m looking at your right foot. Your white shoe is so red. It’s not quite in contravene of the Wimbledon white guidelines. 😂 I’m guessing it’s blood. You must… pic.twitter.com/kiQXejc0qw — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) June 29, 2026

Albeit painful and gnarly looking, Sinner appears to have avoided serious injury with his title defense at Wimbledon just beginning. He also avoided an early exit at the All-England Club just a month after his premature defeat at the French Open.

How Jannik Sinner survived first round Wimbledon scare and how he's training to better deal with heat

Sinner, playing in his first match since his shocking second-round defeat at Roland Garros, looked to be in the driver's seat up 40-0 at 4-all in the first set, then proceeded to play some uncharacteristically uneven tennis, serving up two double faults and committing several unforced errors to allow Kecmanović to seize the first set.

Sinner cruised to an early lead in the second set and appeared to right the ship with a 6-3 triumph to even the match at a set apiece. The third set went to a tiebreak, and Sinner appeared ready to take the match into his own hands after racing out to a 3-0 lead in the tiebreak. But Kecmanović battled back, saving a set point at 5-6 with some remarkable ball-striking and wizardry at the net, sending Sinner diving to the turf after one well-struck volley.

Sinner began to find his mojo in the fourth and fifth sets, thanks to some pinpoint groudstrokes and his booming serve. It was ultimately the serve that helped save Sinner, as he won 89% of the points on his first serve and fired 31 aces to Kecmanović's one. Sinner survived a scare that came in 75 degree, sunny weather.

But he and his camp have taken steps to help offset the cramps and other heat-related issues he's experienced in sweltering conditions in the past, such as in his second round French Open loss to Juan Manuel Cerundolo, or when he experienced severe cramps in 100 degree heat in a third-round triumph at the Australian Open back in January.

Sinner told reporters earlier this week that he had worked with his team to determine what went wrong in Paris and why such occurrences have seemed to be a trend in his already illustrious career.

“We did some testing. We tried to understand what happened," Sinner said, according to ESPN. "We came to a conclusion, which is very good.”

Part of the changes Sinner's camp made? Longer and more physical practice sessions, and even a cooling vest, which Sinner donned during an exhibition match against Cam Norrie on Monday, in which the temperatures were sweltering. Clearly, the Italian, as is the case with his tennis game as a whole, is leaving no stone unturned to solve the problems he's had with the heat.

Both his revamped practice style and his early scare at Wimbledon may help him tremendously in the long run as he continues his title defense into the second round against Nuno Borges.

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