Lions QB Jared Goff's Wife Christen Harper Gives a Look at His Michigan Life

Detroit has another football season to get excited about, and for Jared Goff and the Lions, the goal is bigger than simply making another playoff run.

The team is still going after the one destination it has never reached, the Super Bowl. Through it all, like many NFL quarterbacks, Goff has had his wife by his side.

Christen Harper made the move to Detroit when Goff's career took an unexpected turn.

After the Los Angeles Rams traded their quarterback to the Lions in 2021, she started a new chapter right along with him. Since then, their lives have changed a lot. The two got married in 2024 welcomed Romy Isabelle the next year.

Goff's football career may get most of the attention, but Christen has built a career and public profile of her own. She's also been there for some of the biggest moments in Goff's life away from the field, from his early years in Detroit to marriage and fatherhood.

The Goffs Are Making the Most of Michigan's Seasons

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, kisses his daughter Romy Isabelle Goff, 1, with his wife Christen Harper Goff. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Even though the Goffs are from California, they appear to be loving Michigan in the fall.

Detroit has the changing seasons, and that's something the Goffs just didn't have in sunny California. They also didn't have the snow, so that's a win for California, but the fall air and changing leaves are special.

Ahead of the game, Christen Harper shared a collection of fall photos of the family with Romy at a Michigan farm. The gallery, which was posted in conjunction with Abercrombie, shows Romy enjoying the animals, hay and crisp fall atmosphere.

She also shared a summer gallery, showing the family enjoying the lake and warm weather while it lasts. Michigan is no joke in the winter, and even fall can get cold, so they should enjoy it while they can.

Fans Can't Get Enough of Baby Romy

"She stole Jared's entire face," one follower said, adding that it was "literally copy and paste" with a laughing face emoji. "Her boots are so precious."

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff waves at fans after 31-24 win over New York Jets. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Oh my gosh," another said. "Cut it out so cute and the cutest little model."

As for how these two met, the beginning of their relationship sounds a little more modern than the typical football love story.

Christen has talked about meeting Goff during a Sports Illustrated video at Miami Swim Week, explaining that the two connected on Raya, the private dating app known for its celebrity membership, in 2019.