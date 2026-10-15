Jason Kelce's Wife Kylie Reveals Why She 'Swiped Right' On His Dating Profile

Kylie Kelce is getting real about what made her first attracted her husband Jason Kelce.

Kylie is taking it back to the very beginning of her relationship with Jason and what made her swipe right on his dating profile. The mom of four made a recent appearance on Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson's "IMO" podcast, where she gave off her first impression of her future husband.

"He looked big," Kylie told the former First Lady, noting that there were photos he chose for his dating profile where he was standing next to other people that showed off his height. Kylie, who is 5'11, added that the fact she's been "tall as I am, my whole life" it was fascinating to see Jason -- who is 6'3"-- tower over other people in his photos.

Kylie Kelce and Michelle Obama Bond Over Being 5-foot-11

This is not the first time that Kylie has brought up her height with Obama, as she was a guest on her podcast, "Not Gonna Lie," last year.

The two shared how it is being a tall woman, with the Becoming author asking if it bothered her that "wee people take the tall guys?“ To note, Michelle's husband, former President Barack Obama, is 6'1".

Kylie agreed, sharing that she had this conversation with her sister when they were in high school, "Well, this girl is, like, five feet tall, and she's dating the guy who's 6'5.“

Kylie Kelce and Jason Kelce's Relationship

Kylie and Jason met in 2014 after they matched on Tinder. The couple would later have their first date at Buffalo Billiards in Philadelphia, where the Super Bowl champion famously fell asleep during their date.

During his 2023 Amazon Prime documentary, he said that Kylie was the "one the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen" and that it was “very much like love at first sight.”

In 2017, Jason got down on one knee and proposed to Kylie at her parents' home. The couple have been married since 2018 and share four daughters together: Wyatt, 7, Elliotte, 5, Bennett, 3, and Finley, 1.