Kylie Kelce reveals dirty pickup line to get Jason first date while on Eagles

The now famous couple first met on Tinder back in 2014. Mrs. Kelce shared that to nab the Philadelphia Eagles legend, she had to get extremely inappropriate.

Matthew Graham

Jason Kelce
Jason Kelce / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Jason and Kylie Kelce are now household names.

A decade ago, 2014 to be specific, Jason Kelce was building out his legendary Philadelphia Eagles career as an undersized center. Kylie Kelce was completely unknown outside of her inner circle of family and friends.

Jason Kelce, Kylie Kelce
Jason Kelce, wife Kylie Kelce, and their three daughters / Kylie Kelce/Instagram

Mrs. Kelce, 32, recently revealed on the "Sunday Sports Club Podcast" that if it weren't for her dirty sense of humor, the now famous media moguls, not to mention happy couple with their fourth daughter on the way, might never have become a reality.

The couple, as is common knowledge, matched on Tinder. But what hadn't been know until now is that Kylie went dirty pick-up lines to land her man Jason, 37.

"i sent him a pickup line, "Kylie shared to host Allison Kuch, also married to former Notre Dame football player Isaac Rochell. "I said, I've fallen. I need LIfe Alert. I've fallen for you and I can't get up."

That bad dad joke didn't do the trick, and Kelce said she had to try harder.

Jason Kelce
Jason Kelce cheers after his brother Travis Kelce scores a touchdown. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee /Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I limit how many people I tell this to," she said, although now it's being shared everywhere. "So this is privileged information. I then messaged, if I told you I work for UPS, would you let me handle your package?"

Well obviously the line worked! And getting to know the Kelces over the years, it's easy to see why.

Jason Kelce
Jason Kelce / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

