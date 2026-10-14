Kylie Kelce Reveals What She's Changing Amid Growing Family Fame

Kylie Kelce is setting a new boundary as her family gets pushed deeper into the spotlight.

In an appearance on "The Squeeze podcast with Tay Lautner," earlier this month, Kylie, who is married to Jason Kelce, shared that she is making big changes when it comes to her social media and her children. Kylie shares four daughters with Jason: Wyatt, 7, Elliotte, 5, Bennett, 3, and Finley, 1.

Kylie noted that she posts on social media "infrequently overall" and also has even less images of their family online but has come to the decision that, "I made it a point to stop putting [my kids'] faces on my social media."

She decided to go this route following the 2023 Prime Video documentary, which focused on her husband's 2022 NFL season but also had snippets of his personal life. Kylie shared that it was really the "turning point" for her because of the impact it had on their family. It made her "understand that people can't draw a line for themselves, and I think that sometimes you have to very clearly draw it for them."

In an appearance on "The Squeeze podcast with Tay Lautner," Kylie revealed that she will no longer be sharing images of her daughters online.

Did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Relationship Make An Impact On Kylie Kelce's Decision?

In short, no. While Kylie mentioned Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce -- her husband's younger brother and Kansas City Chiefs tight end who married the pop star over the summer -- her decision on what she wanted for her children was not because of their high-profile relationship.

Kylie noted that before Swift and Kelce went public with their relationship in the summer of 2023, she realized the impact that her own husband's fame due to the documentary had on her desire to make different social media habits for their own family.

In another part of the interview, she noted that she is protective about Travis and Swift's relationship and the connection she has with all of her friends in not sharing secrets. Kylie shared that she never wants to be the person who "crosses the line" and that she appreciates when others share that same respect for her.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Lately

As of late, Travis has been enjoying his bye week, celebrating his birthday with Swift on Oct. 5 with a trip to New York City. The two dined at an Italian restaurant called Torrisi in SoHo.

In addition to some birthday celebrations, Travis also attended a Cleveland Guardians game as he cheered on his home team.

Cleveland Heights native and 3x Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce is in attendance for ALDS Game 5! pic.twitter.com/Jz88Ixh8La — MLB (@MLB) October 11, 2026

While Travis has had a blast, he will soon enough be back to business. The Chiefs star will be back on the field facing the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 18 at 4:25 ET at Arrowhead Stadium.