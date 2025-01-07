Kylie Kelce confesses Jason Kelce was her only Tinder date
Kylie Kelce had a lucky hand when she swiped right on Jason Kelce.
The mom of three quipped on the Monday, January 6 episode of her podcast, "Not Gonna Lie," that she "won Tinder" when she came across Jason’s profile in 2015, as he was the only person she met from the dating app.
"I did not have any horror stories before I met Jason because I had never met up in person with someone from Tinder," she explained. "My friends and I would sit around and swipe while sitting together as sort of a fun activity."
RELATED: Jason Kelce's wife Kylie reveals his romantic side, Christmas tradition
She added that swiping 10 years ago was "a different situation" because the people you swiped left on were "gone forever." Nowadays, she wouldn’t recommend "online dating in today's online dating situation."
"I do think there is a positive to the fact that you have so many options now," Kylie said. "I think that maybe broadens your horizon or maybe [you end up] running into the exact same people on every app."
Kylie, 32, first opened up about meeting Jason, 37, on Tinder in Amazon's 2023 documentary, "Kelce." She originally thought his profile might be a "catfish," but she decided to meet him anyway for the story.
Their first date involved drinks with some of Jason’s teammates. While Jason described it as "very much like love at first sight" in the film, Kylie recalled that "he fell asleep at the bar" just 45 minutes into the night.
Ultimately, she gave him another chance, and they tied the knot in April 2018. They have three daughters: Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 1.
Kylie announced in November 2024 that she is pregnant with their fourth child, also a daughter.
