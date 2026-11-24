Jay-Z's Super Bowl halftime show is getting the blockbuster treatment.

With Super Bowl LXI headed to Los Angeles in February, the NFL is borrowing a page from Hollywood and bringing its biggest night of the year to movie theaters.

For the first time in Super Bowl history, the game and its halftime show will be broadcast live in IMAX theaters, the NFL, ESPN and the Walt Disney Company announced Monday, Nov. 23.

The timing couldn't be better. Between the Los Angeles backdrop, Jay-Z's headlining performance and ESPN's first-ever Super Bowl broadcast, the league already had the makings of a massive entertainment event.

Now, it's giving fans another reason to leave the house on Super Bowl Sunday.

Jay-Z's Super Bowl Halftime Show Is Headed to the Big Screen

There's an entire audience that tunes into the Super Bowl every February with little interest in which team walks away with the Lombardi Trophy. For them, the main event takes place between the second and third quarters.

Come Feb. 14, those fans will have the opportunity to experience one of hip-hop's biggest stars on some of the biggest screens in the world.

According to Variety, hundreds of IMAX theaters throughout the United States and select international markets will carry Super Bowl LXI live, making it the company's largest live event in its history.

The four-hour presentation will feature ESPN's game broadcast from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, along with Jay-Z's halftime performance and pregame and postgame coverage.

It's an interesting proposition for an event that has long brought together two very different audiences. Football fans can spend the evening watching the game in a stadium-like atmosphere, while Jay-Z fans can experience a rare performance from the rapper with the picture and sound quality typically reserved for Hollywood's biggest releases.

"Watching the Super Bowl with your fellow fans is one of the great shared experiences in sports, and this first-of-its-kind collaboration with the NFL and IMAX takes it to a historic new scale," Ken Potrock, Disney's president of major event integration, said in a statement.

When Can Fans Buy Tickets to Watch the 2027 Super Bowl in IMAX?

Tickets are expected to go on sale in January, roughly a month before Super Bowl Sunday. A list of participating theaters and additional ticketing details will be released in the coming weeks.

Moviegoers may even catch their first glimpse of the Super Bowl promotion over Thanksgiving weekend, with advertising for the event set to debut in theaters this week.

IMAX has already experimented with bringing live sports to cinemas, including Formula 1. The Super Bowl, however, offers something few other sporting events can: an audience that extends well beyond the sport itself.

And there's one particularly fun wrinkle to this year's festivities.

Super Bowl Sunday falls on Valentine's Day in 2027. For couples who have spent years negotiating between football and date night, the NFL may have just solved that problem.