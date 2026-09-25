Jordan Love's Wife Ronika Stone — All About the Packers QB's Relationship

Jordan Love and Ronika Stone have given fans lots to follow over the years, from long-distance love and a Tuscany proposal to a wedding, plenty of touching social media moments and, most recently, the arrival of their first child.

The couple first made their relationship public on Instagram in September 2020. Since then, Stone has regularly shared glimpses of their life together, including everything from goofy moments to affectionate posts.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love stands in the pocket against the New York Jets. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ronika Stone Celebrated Jordan Love Early in Their Relationship

One of the more memorable tributes came in November 2023, when Stone celebrated Love's 25th birthday with a video dedicated to her "twin flame."

"25 years around the sun for my guy. I'm so blessed to have you in my life," she shared on Instagram. "You're the perfect partner for me. A man with such a big heart, it was only right your last name is Love. I love you forever."

Their relationship has also had plenty of time apart. In April 2021, Stone revealed that she had gone eight months without seeing Love while they navigated a long-distance relationship. She put together a video showing the months passing before ending with their eventual reunion.

Ronika Stone Has Her Own Impressive Sports Background

Stone has her own strong connection to the sports world. Her father, Ron Stone, played offensive guard in the NFL for several teams, including the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders. He retired in 2006.

Stone followed a different athletic path, becoming a professional volleyball player. At the University of Oregon, she established herself as one of the program's top players while studying journalism.

She finished with the school's highest career hitting percentage at .336 and 429 career block assists. She also ranks among Oregon's leaders in total blocks and points. Her Oregon profile details her college career.

She also played professionally in France and Puerto Rico before competing in the Athletes Unlimited league and signing with San Diego Pro Volleyball. Stone has also appeared as a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model.

Stone found herself back in the football conversation in January 2024 after the Packers defeated the Cowboys in Dallas. She poked fun at the result on her Instagram Stories, writing, "What happened?! I thought we were Dem Boyz?"

Jordan Love Proposed to Ronika Stone in Tuscany

So, what about the proposal? It was romantic, of course. While visiting Castello di Celsa, Love proposed to Stone in June 2024. He shared photos from the moment on social media with the caption, "First step to forever."

Love and Stone got married in June 2025. They shared wedding photos online of the happy occasion. Then, in May 2026, the couple's story changed again. They had their first baby, a daughter named Rayna Capri Love.