Jordan Love's Wife Ronika Causes Packers QB to Lose his Mind With Her Hawaii Look

Jordan Love’s season didn’t have a happy ending for the Green Bay Packers when they blew a big lead vs. the Chicago Bears in the Wild Card playoff game, but he’s certainly enjoying his offseason with a trip to Maui with his wife Ronika Stone where her fit drove him crazy.

Before the big playoff game, Ronika showed off a defiant selfie in Chicago, and then the two shared a special moment before the game.

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) kisses his wife Monika Stone Love on the field prior to an NFC Wild Card Round game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

RELATED: Caleb Williams’ Rumored New Girlfriend Is shockingly Dating Packers Star

This came after the couple’s big New Year’s Day news when the professional volleyball player Stone and the Green Bay star quarterback announced she’s expecting their first child with a boy.

Congrats! Packers star QB Jordan Love and his partner Ronika Stone announced that they are expecting their first child together, a baby boy.



Congratulations to the entire Love family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ibzhi44DIo — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 2, 2026

While Packers fans and Love no doubt want to forget the loss at Chicago on a day he had four touchdowns, no interceptions, and passed for 323 yards and still lost with a 21-3 halftime lead, he’s at least spending time on vacation with Stone.

RELATED: Jordan Love's wife Ronika's game-day fit draws perfect response from Packers QB

She posted on Instagram photos of herself enjoying Hawaii and showing off her baby bump (scroll through). She wrote, Maui looks good on me 🌺.”

These photos caused Love to lose his mind with a “Baddie 🔥“ comment.

Jordan Love responds to wife Ronika Stone’s post. | Ronika Stone/Instagram

The Loves’ love story

The two met through Love’s Utah State college roommate and teammate Mo Walkers who happened to be a mutual friend with Stone. Love would catch her interest while she FaceTimed with Walker, and soon they’d begin to talk on their own.

They got married in Southern California in June of 2025.

Stone was a star volleyball player for the Oregon Ducks and plays pro ball for the San Diego Mojo.

Now, she’s his No. 1 Packers fan.

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Hoos-that?: Fernando Mendoza’s aunt turns heads during Indiana’s big CFP win

Queen of the North: Drake Maye’s wife Ann causes stir in wild sparkly pants for playoffs

Secret lover: Aaron Rodgers makes rare comment on mystery wife Brittani after loss

Da Bears: Caleb Williams’ ex Alina turns heads in Bears-colors fit for Packers game

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama