Meet the Six NFL WAGs Featured on the Latest SI Swimsuit Edition

What does being a WAG mean in today’s sports culture?

WAG, a recently popularized acronym for “Wives and Girlfriends” that refers to the partners of famous male athletes, is more than just a trendy descriptor. It’s a dynamic way of life for these six women, who are redefining success and proudly taking the spotlight for themselves in SI Swimsuit’s February 2026 digital issue.

Those women are Normani, Brittany Mahomes, Christen Goff, Ronika Love, Haley Cavinder and Claire Kittle.

Each has her own story to tell about her life off the field, whether it’s launching brands, setting new trends or building personal empires while her significant other suits up for the gridiron. Though they all fall under the three-letter umbrella term of “WAG,” their individual and inspiring stories add up to so much more than that.

Here’s a sneak peek of the latest digital SI Swimsuit edition featuring six NFL WAGs:

Normani, a former member of the pop and R&B girl group Fifth Harmony, is currently engaged to Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf. She’s since paved her own way in the music industry, releasing her debut album, Dopamine, in 2024.

Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Brittany Mahomes is married to Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. As one of the most high-profile power couples in the sport, Brittany and Patrick can often be seen at NWSL games cheering on their local Kansas City team, the KC Current.

“I think being the significant other to an NFL player is an incredibly hard role, and we take on a lot of important stuff behind the scenes that people don’t get to see,” Mahomes said. “But we also get to enjoy life and do things that we love, too.”

Christen Goff is a six-time SI Swimsuit model who welcomed a baby girl with her husband, Lions quarterback Jared Goff, last July. She has been modeling for Sports Illustrated since 2021 and appeared alongside Jared in Season 2 of Netflix’s Quarterback series.

Ronika Love, who’s married to Packers quarterback Jordan Love, is a professional athlete herself. She played for the San Diego Mojo of Major League Volleyball for the last two years and insists the word “WAG” goes both ways. “‘Oh, like, [Jordan] is a husband and boyfriend, as well. He’s a HAB,’” Love told SI Swimsuit.

Haley Cavinder got engaged to Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson last April and is one of the newer inductees into the WAG group. Cavinder played basketball at Fresno State and Miami before officially retiring after the 2025 season.

Claire Kittle is married to 49ers tight end George Kittle and has carved out a role for herself as a trend-setting content creator in the NFL. This is her first SI Swimsuit feature. Kittle recently teamed up with fellow 49ers WAG Kristin Juszczyk to create the Wife’d Up, Mic’d Up series on YouTube.

“In college, my husband was on the cover of Sports Illustrated for football,” Kittle said. “So now, I get to have one, too.”

More NFL on Sports Illustrated