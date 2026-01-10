Jordan Love's wife Ronika shares defiant selfie in Chicago before Packers vs Bears

The Green Bay Packers will need a great performance from star quarterback Jordan Love if they're to beat the Chicago Bears during their NFL Wild Card round showdown on January 10.

These two NFC North teams faced each other twice during the NFL regular season and split both games, with Love's Packers winning 28-21 on December 7 and then Caleb Williams' Bears squad winning a thrilling overtime game on December 20 by a score of 22-16.

Dec 20, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) warms up before the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

While having family in the stands won't help Love on the field on Saturday, he'll surely take solace in knowing he has some support amid a hostile Soldier Field crowd.

Love's wife, Ronika, will be there to support her husband ahead of what's perhaps the biggest game of his career.

Ronika Stone / Instagram

Love proposed to Ronika (who is a professional volleyball player with the San Diego Mojo) in Italy in June 2024, and the couple officially got hitched in the summer of 2025.

The two spent their honeymoon in the Maldives before Love returned to Green Bay to prepare for his team's 2025 campaign. And now he has reached the playoffs with Ronika there to support.

Ronika Stone / Instagram

Jordan Love's wife Ronika stands her ground in Chicago before Bears vs. Packers clash

Ronika hasn't been afraid to step out in enemy territory before Saturday's game, as she posted multiple Instagram stories of her walking around the Windy City before heading to Soldier Field.

One shows her at the infamous Cloud Gate (aka "The Bean" statue in Chicago's Milennium Park.

Ronika Stone Love's January 10 Instagram story. | Instagram/@ronikastone

Another photo showed Ronika and several others taking a selfie in the Cloud Gate statue's reflection.

Ronika Stone Love's January 10 Instagram story. | Instagram/@ronikaston

It would appear that Love isn't too nervous about her husband's upcoming game against their bitter division rival.

