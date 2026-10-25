Jordyn Woods Opens up About Starting a Family With Karl-Anthony Towns in the Future

Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns have plans to expand their family but not just yet.

The fashion entrepreneur -- who married the New York Knicks star in August -- made an appearance on "TODAY" Oct. 23 as she spoke to hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones about her bridal shoe line.

In conversation with Hager and Jones, Woods revealed that she is "not in the era of trying to get pregnant."

She did mention that kids are not off the table, adding that "in a perfect world we will have family and kids" and that she and Towns "love children." However, she has other priorities on her plate than to have children at the moment.

"It’s just I’m really focused on my career and hopefully the Knicks winning again that I don’t want to be pregnant for that.”

Hager and Jones, who both have three children, gave Woods some simple advice on when she plans to take that next step: "Take your time."

Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns' Wedding

Woods and Towns had not one wedding but two to celebrate the couple's love story.

The couple who got engaged on Christmas Eve last year, said "I do" for the first time in a private ceremony at the Santa Barbara courthouse for their civil ceremony. A few days later, they would say "I do" again at their star-studded Malibu wedding.

Several of Towns' teammates came to celebrate the couple, including Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and OG Anunoby. Other guests included Kylie Jenner, and die-hard Knicks fans Timothée Chalamet and Ben Stiller.

Malibu holds a special place in the couple's hearts, which is why they chose the oceanfront as a backdrop for their special day. Woods told Vogue at the time that they would travel to Malibu to reflect and unwind, which is why it made the perfect destination for their wedding.

After the wedding, the couple went on an African safari, traveling to Nairobi, Tanzania, and Zanzibar to explore the wildlife for their honeymoon. They navigated the safari in a 4x4, where zebras, lions, and elephants roamed around them.

The couple also enjoyed a romantic hot air balloon ride at sunset, a bonfire on the beach at night, and an intimate dinner overlooking the ocean.

Jordyn Woods Celebrates Knicks Ring Night With Karl-Anthony Towns

Woods was front and center at the celebration of her husband's career milestone. Towns and the New York Knicks clinched their first NBA championship in 53 years. She posed for a photo showing off her engagement ring and Towns' championship ring in celebration of both huge moments for the couple this year.

Jordyn Woods-Towns shows off the two rings in one year 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/jaGFA8BUqn — Bodega Baddie (@SunnyBanks_) October 22, 2026

The fashion entrepreneur even debuted a new handbag in honor of the championship win. She did a gold take on the "lucky" citrus-orange bag she wore during the Knicks' NBA Finals run. Cameras caught the couple posing with Woods' new bag, which she revealed is now available on her official Woods by Jordyn site.

JORDYN WOODS BROUGHT THE GOLD BAG FOR RING NIGHT 🔥💍



Will the bag remain undefeated? 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/06LQanKzh3 — espnW (@espnW) October 20, 2026

Next up for the Knicks will be their game against the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 25.