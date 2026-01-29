Josh Allen Reveals New Detail Preparing for Wife Hailee Steinfeld's Due Date

The Buffalo Bills officially introduced Joe Brady as their new head coach on January 28. After nine years with Sean McDermott at the helm, the Bills promoted from within for Brady to take over the job.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen spoke to reporters following Brady's introductory presser. The reigning MVP gave the 36-year-old coach his full support.

Allen has a big offseason ahead, as he and his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, are expecting their first child together.

RELATED: Josh Allen's bride Hailee Steinfeld's dress is old Hollywood stunner at wedding

After Steinfeld and Allen got married in Santa Barbara on May 31, Buffalo's most famous couple announced Steinfeld's pregnancy in December.

While attending the Golden Globes ceremony earlier this month, the 29-year-old actress debuted her baby bump on the red carpet.

Hailee Steinfeld at the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Bills QB Josh Allen addressed Hailee Steinfeld's upcoming due date

After Brady spoke about how he missed the birth of one of his kids because he was coaching a game, Allen was asked if he had a plan to "map things out" for Steinfeld's expected birth this offseason.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen talks with new head coach Joe Brady during drills at training camp. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The reigning MVP did not reveal his wife's exact due date, but he did share details on his preparation.

"To the best of our abilities," Allen answered. "I've known this for well in advance. I have siblings that have kids, I’ve got a lot of friends who have kids, I don’t know if you can plan too far in advance.

"I’m very much looking forward to that with my wife, becoming a dad. It’s something that I will take with great pride, and it’s something that we're going to figure out as we go, like everything else."

Josh Allen called being a dad 'The most important thing I'll ever be'

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, in Paris. | Josh Allen / Instagram

While Allen looks to finally bring a Lombardi Trophy to Buffalo next season, his role as a father ranks higher than being a Super Bowl champion.

"This is the most important thing I’ll ever be in my life — is being a dad,” Allen said. “I love being a football player, and I love being a quarterback for the Buffalo Bills, but I’m looking forward to this one."

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Hoos-that?: Fernando Mendoza’s aunt turns heads during Indiana’s big CFP win

Queen of the North: Drake Maye’s wife Ann causes stir in wild sparkly pants for playoffs

Secret lover: Aaron Rodgers makes rare comment on mystery wife Brittani after loss

Da Bears: Caleb Williams’ ex Alina turns heads in Bears-colors fit for Packers game

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama