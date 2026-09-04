Josh Allen Shows Wife Hailee Steinfeld Heartfelt Gesture to Celebrate Personal Milestone

Josh Allen is in the running for the best husband award after his latest heartfelt gesture to his wife, Hailee Steinfeld.

The "Sinners" actress shared that the Buffalo Bills quarterback went out of his way to show how proud he was of her for her latest personal achievement.

Steinfeld began her Beau Society newsletter,back in 2024, where she gives fans an inside look at some of her weekly favorites, life updates, and honest conversations with important people in her life.

After kicking off in 2024, Beau Society has now reached 100 issues. To celebrate, Steinfeld shared that Allen decided to write a handwritten letter about his

"This Week's BS" -- a segment from the actress's newsletter where she shares with fans what she's watching, shopping, trying, wearing, making, listening to, and feeling inspired by.

Steinfeld didn't share everything Allen's list contained, but she was very moved by the gesture that she cried. She did tell fans that, for the "To Eat" section, he made a sentimental move by preparing the tortilla soup that they had at their wedding. The couple got married on May 31, 2025, in Montecito, California.

MVP on the field, and at home 🏡🍲



Via Beau Society pic.twitter.com/68R8K2hqU2 — Trainwreck Sports (@TrainwreckSprts) September 2, 2026

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld's Favorite Nighttime Activity

Nights are looking a little different these days for Allen and Steinfeld after welcoming their daughter, Harper Haize Steinfeld, in April.

Last week, Allen spoke with Adam Schein for Mad Dog Sports Radio on SiriusXM, where he discussed what he and Steinfeld like to do at night between feedings. When Schein asked if the couple has a favorite TV show, Allen shared that they have tried to limit screen time since their daughter likes to also look at the television when it's on.

To combat Harper looking at the TV, Allen explained that he and Steinfeld like to do the New York Times crossword every night, Connections, and Wordle. He even gives a nod to his daughter by starting off Wordle with the word "harps."

Josh Allen on Fatherhood

Allen has been open about how fatherhood has impacted him thus far and that it's brought out another side of him. He went viral at his mother's charity event in July, where he got emotional speaking about raising his daughter.

The moment prompted Pat McAfee to ask if he saw any changes in himself since becoming a father. During his appearance on ESPN's "The Pat McAfee Show" last month, he told McAfee that, especially since welcoming a daughter first, he's become a "little softer" and that it makes your heart grow bigger.

Allen also shared how his new role at home will impact him on the field in a sense of being able to hear people out and navigate differing opinions.

Fans are ready to see Allen back in action on the field, and they won't have to wait too much longer. Allen will be entering his ninth season in the league during the Bills' first regular-season game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, September 13, 2026, at 1 pm ET at NRG Stadium.