Bills' QB Josh Allen Hopes to Hurdle Over Previous Houston Horrors in Week 1

It’s officially game week around the National Football League, and season-opening matchups will soon ensue across the country—and the globe—over the next handful of days.

Specifically, for the Buffalo Bills and first-year head coach Joe Brady, the team will be tasked with hitting the road to take on the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium on Sunday, September 13, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

And, in spite of Houston’s uninspiring finish to its 2025-2026 campaign, which included suffering an abysmal 28-16 loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC divisional round on January 18, the former expansion team from Texas did finish the regular season with a total of 12 wins last year behind quarterback C.J. Stroud and head coach DeMeco Ryans, who currently holds a 35-22 record (playoffs included) since becoming the franchise’s head coach in 2023, so, while the results in January weren’t what the team was hoping for, it wasn’t all bad for Ryans’ crew just one season ago.

Allen, Bills met with tall task to start 2026 NFL season

Nov. 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; NFL fans walk around the stadium before the Buffalo Bills play the Houston Texans at NRG Stadiuim | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And, the AFC-South squad will certainly be looking to start the season off on the right foot when kickoff time rolls around at the end of the week.

But, so will Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen and his “new” coach.

Having spent the last eight years under the guidance of Sean McDermott, Allen will now have his former coordinator from the past three seasons leading him from the sideline every Sunday.

Can Brady and Allen finally get Buffalo over the hump?

Well, that’s seemingly the million-dollar question being asked around the NFL and amongst Bills Mafia these last couple of months.

The need for a return to the Super Bowl from the Bills’ fanbase is almost palpable. And, regardless of Brady’s inexperience as a head coach, many devoted spectators want a title brought back to Western New York . . . and as quickly as this season.

Buffalo Bills' general manager Brandon Beane looks on during Day Six of Buffalo's training camp at St. John Fisher University on Thursday, August 5, 2026 in Pittsford, New York. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If that’s going to happen, however, then Allen and Co. are going to have to get past a fairly tough slate of games on the schedule this upcoming regular season.

There’s seemingly never a stretch that’s going to be an easy walk in the park, as the saying goes. But, nothing has ever been as such for Allen during this football journey of his.

It’s what keeps him motivated even after having won the 2024 MVP award.

Allen’s large chip never left shoulder even after time at Wyoming

Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws to a receiver at Buffalo's training camp practice at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on Aug. 6, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I think I’ll always have a chip on my shoulder. You know, the way that last season ended, I obviously wasn’t happy with it. I haven’t been happy with any of the seasons (and) the way they’ve ended.

“So, (we’ve) got to continue to find ways to keep getting better, keep pushing ourselves, and just keep grinding away, and keep knocking at the door,” Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen said during his most recent press conference at One Bills Drive last week.

“Going into the season—(it’s) a blank slate—we’re all 0 and 0. It’s a new season, and (I’m) just trying to enjoy this game that I love.”

With that said, Allen certainly hasn’t “loved” any of his previous matchups against the Texans down on their home turf in the big state of Texas.

For the most part, Houston has instead been a “House of Horrors” for the Firebaugh, California, native.

Nov. 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans' defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) sacks Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen (17) in the first quarter of last season's game at NRG Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

0-4 all time in his career at the venue now referred to as Reliant Stadium, the 6-foot-5, 237-pound gunslinger even lost his first ever playoff start on the road against Houston by a score of 22-19 despite leading 13-0 at halftime of that particular postseason game.

Needless to say, it’s not an environment that hasn’t been very kind to Allen and his offensive counterparts over the years as the team has failed to put up more than 20 points in any of its four matchups down south since the former MVP’s rookie season.

In fact, the Bills have only averaged 17.8 points per contest against Houston on the road, while Allen has mustered up just 716 passing yards and a pitiful touchdown-to-interception ratio of 3:3 to go along with a mere 135 rushing yards on 19 attempts and zero trips across the goal line on the ground for the former No. 7 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

WRs, TEs looking to aid Allen in passing game even more, and it starts in Houston

Aug. 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen (17) stands in the pocket in the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at the new Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But, with recent additions of players like veteran wide receiver D.J. Moore, rookie receiver Skyler Bell, and the sudden emergence of backup tight ends like Jackson Hawes and Keleki Latu, there’s optimism growing that the Bills can come away victorious this weekend against a Texans’ team that looked putrid to finish off its 2025-2026 campaign.

The young group under new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard will look to help any way it can, but ultimately the deciding factor in the game will be up to Allen.

If he’s able to right the wrongs of the past against the team’s AFC rival, then it’d give Brady’s team some serious confidence to start the season.

However, be that as it may, the team’s franchise “flamethrower” has a one-track mind at the moment.

And, he’s not about to get ahead of himself. As the old saying goes, “Slow and steady wins the race.”

“Each week is its own season, you know? We’re taking it one game at a time and just trying to figure out how we can go 1-0 each week,” Allen continued in his most recent interview.

Buffalo Bills' quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree (left) talks about a play with quarterback Josh Allen at Buffalo's training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on Aug. 6, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“We all know what type of defense (Houston is), and how they played against us last year. And, we didn’t play to our potential. So, again, (I’m) just trying to let the game come to me.”

We’ll see if he takes his own advice or not.

Houston’s defensive front will surely be “bringing the heat” early on in the contest in order to put the pressure on new starting left guard Alec Anderson, as well as recently injured center Connor McGovern down at Reliant Stadium.

So, it will be interesting to keep a close eye on whether or not Allen can make up for any deficiencies that there might be on Sunday, or if he’ll fall back into the trap of becoming a reckless warrior.

The Bills are going to need him calm, cool, and collected if the team is going to start the season out 1-0.

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