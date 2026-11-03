Josh Allen's Wife Hailee Steinfeld Gives Rare Look Into Their Halloween Celebration

Halloween may be over, but the NFL stars certainly made the most of the holiday before packing away the costumes and decorations for another year. Players across the league stepped away from the football action to enjoy some family time, dress up, and take in all the fun that comes with the spooky holiday.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his wife, actress Hailee Steinfeld, were among the NFL families celebrating in style. They had an especially sweet Halloween to celebrate with their newest addition, baby Harper Haize Allen. It's been quite a year for the couple, and getting to enjoy the holiday as a family of three made this Halloween one to remember. Between the costumes, the family moments, and all the little holiday traditions, there's something pretty special about seeing these football stars trade the gridiron for a little Halloween magic.

Baby Harper Haize Allen Had Three Halloween Costumes

Steinfeld gave fans a peek at the family's Halloween fun in her Monday edition of the Beau Society newsletter, revealing that baby Harper Haize Allen had quite the costume lineup this year. In fact, the little one didn't settle for just one look. Harper dressed up as a bat, a Cabbage Patch doll, and even a Highland cow, which Hailee revealed was dad Allen's choice. Apparently, the family had so much fun with the Halloween festivities that they're not quite ready to call it a wrap. As Steinfeld put it, they're keeping the dress-up going a little longer.

Hailee Steinfeld Shares a Sweet Look At Family Life With Josh Allen

Elsewhere in her Beau Society newsletter, Hailee shared another sweet look into family life when asked to "show us a small everyday joy that feels like magic." Her answer was all about her favorite people, as she wrote, "Watching my baby girl smile and laugh with her dad, my incredible husband."

When asked, "Show us a place where you feel inspired," Hailee described "a hideout by the water. Dense shade, a reprieve from the warm sun. Happy footprints running across squishy sand to meet the softly foaming clear blue water."

It's clear that Hailee has lots of love for Allen, and she doesn't shy away from letting readers see that softer side of their relationship. She mentions Allen throughout her newsletters, giving fans little looks into their life together and making it obvious just how much her husband and family mean to her. He has also mentioned his family in press conferences and expressed that same admiration. Through these little newsletter moments, she continues giving fans a sweet look into her personal life with the Bills quarterback and Harper.