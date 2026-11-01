Josh Allen's Wife Hailee Steinfeld Shares Meaningful Moment as Bills Get Back in Action

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his wife, actress Hailee Steinfeld, are settling into life as new parents to daughter Harper Haize Allen, and their days aren't always as glamorous as their celebrity status might suggest. Like lots of other couples juggling busy schedules and a growing family, they enjoy finding time to relax, spend time together and catch up on their favorite TV shows.

Of course, football remains a major part of their routine. Allen continues to lead the Bills through another important stretch of the season, while Steinfeld remains one of his biggest supporters. Between family time and football, they're making the most of this new chapter. Now, coming off a bye week where the family got to spend time together, Steinfeld is sharing an update.

Buffalo Bills Quarterback Josh Allen and His Wife Hailee Steinfeld Share a Fun Moment

Steinfeld has a weekly television tradition, and apparently, Josh Allen is very much part of the fun. The actress has made no secret of her love for the show "Dancing With the Stars," regularly sharing reminders on Instagram that she's tuning in. It's become her "Tuesday night ritual," and Allen gets a front-row seat right alongside her.

In this week's "More Beau Society" newsletter, Steinfeld shared a little more about their viewing routine, including her thoughts on the latest performances. She's clearly invested, too. Missing an episode isn't something she takes lightly.

"You guys know how much I love DWTS. I don't miss an episode. And if I have to skip a week because I'm working, I look forward to watching two episodes back-to-back (the only downside is that I can't vote live!)..." she stated in the post.

Steinfeld often uses her newsletter to share personal stories, and this was just the latest.

Josh Allen, Wife Hailee Steinfeld Enjoy Seeing Her Song on the Small Screen

She also revealed that she and Allen were discussing the choreography after Connor and Rylee's performance. Steinfeld told her husband, "That was Rylee's best choreography all season." She also had lots of praise for Connor, who she described as the newly crowned "Contemporary King."

This week's show brought another special moment for Steinfeld. One of the performances featured her cover of The Cars' "Magic," giving her a chance to see a song she helped create take on an entirely new life.

"My favorite part of last night's show was seeing 'Magic' — a song Demitri and I literally made in the back room of my house — get its full DWTS treatment," she said, adding that "watching the song come alive in such a major way was incredible."

There was even more excitement in her group chat when "I Lied to You" from "Sinners" played. Steinfeld admitted, "I fully freaked out." Between the performances, the music and Allen sharing the couch, it sounds like Tuesday nights are a good time in the Allen household.