Josh Allen Shares Rare Update About Wife Hailee Steinfeld and Baby Harper

The Buffalo Bills are coming off their bye week, and quarterback Josh Allen spent some of that time with his wife and new baby.

It's always sweet to see star athletes step away from the spotlight and enjoy the same everyday moments that mean so much to the rest of us.

These players have demanding schedules and lots of pressure on their shoulders, so having time to slow down and be with loved ones is important. Allen might be one of the NFL's biggest stars, but when football takes a back seat, family comes first.

Josh Allen Opens Up About Spending His Bye Week With Hailee Steinfeld and Baby Harper

When asked about how he spent his bye week during a press conference this week, Allen couldn't help but glow as he talked about spending time with his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, and their baby, Harper Haize Allen.

For a player who spends so much of his time under the spotlight, getting a little downtime with his growing family obviously means a lot. Allen doesn't open up about his personal life a lot, so the comments were fairly rare.

Steinfeld also recently debuted a new song, "Magic," a cover of The Cars' '80s classic recorded for the upcoming animated movie "Hexed."

"It was great. It was fantastic. Thank you for asking," Allen said of his bye week in a press conference on Wednesday, Oct. 28. "Got out [to] a little beach somewhere and hung out with my family. So yeah, it was pretty perfect."

Allen has lots to focus on when he's on the football field, but it's sweet to see how much joy he gets from the moments that happen away from the game.

Josh Allen Calls Being a Dad His Favorite Thing To Do

Allen also made it clear just how much he loves being a dad. Becoming a father has given him something even more special to enjoy away from the game. He opened up about that experience in the presser, too.

"It's the best. It's honestly like my favorite thing to do," he said of being a dad. "Just seeing my daughter grow with my wife, it's the coolest thing ever."

Allen's bye week may be over, and that doesn't mean family time is taking a back seat, but his focus is back on the game. The quarterback is back to work as the team prepares to play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, with a Week 8 matchup against Lamar Jackson on the schedule.

Allen had plenty of praise for the Ravens quarterback during the presser, explaining why he always looks forward to going up against him.

So, it's back to football now, but after getting some special time with his wife and their baby, he's got lots to make him smile. We'll see if he searches for his wife on the sidelines at a game again anytime soon.