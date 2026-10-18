Josh Allen and Wife Hailee Steinfeld's Real Estate Portfolio is Seriously Impressive

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are riding high with a 4-1 record going into the team's Week 6 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, giving the team lots to feel good about as it prepares for its next challenge.

The Bills are coming off an exciting "Monday Night Football" showdown against the Los Angeles Rams, a game that delivered lots of drama with Steinfeld cheering on her husband before Buffalo finally came away with an overtime victory.

Hailee Steinfeld was HYPE for Josh Allen's run 🔥 pic.twitter.com/eVqOwaGY9m — ESPN (@espn) October 13, 2026

Allen and his teammates have now turned their attention to the Raiders for week 6.

While football remains the priority, there's also interest in what the Bills quarterback is up to away from the field. Allen's life has evolved in in many ways over his 9 professional football seasons. After dating actress Hailee Steinfeld for two years, the couple was married in May 2025. They welcomed the arrival of a new baby girl in 2026.

The couple's life together has drawn attention beyond the NFL, and their real estate portfolio offers another look at their world.

Josh Allen's Real Estate Portfolio Includes a Dana Point, California Home

Allen is knowns as a hero in Buffalo, but California still holds a special place in his life. According to a report from Realtor.com, the Bills quarterback put down $7.2 million for a home in Dana Point in 2023, offering a sunny retreat far from the chill of Western New York.

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom property sits within a gated community that has a private beach club. Allen also has some real luxury nearby, with high-end resorts like the Ritz-Carlton just a short distance away.

It's quite the setup for a quarterback looking to trade freezing Buffalo temperatures for sunshine and ocean air. Its also very close to some of the most beautiful golf courses in the United States.

Allen's Orchard Park Estate Keeps Him Close to the Bills

Josh Allen's real estate portfolio also includes a property near the Buffalo Bills' home base.



In 2021, the quarterback purchased 31 acres in Orchard Park for $500,000 through an LLC, according to Realtor.com, and it's just eight minutes from Highmark Stadium.





Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen scrambles. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The property offers lots of amenities beyond the house itself. Allen's estate features a pool house with a large swimming pool and a private sports court designed for basketball and tennis games with teammates or family. There's also a private lake on the grounds, complete with a small dock and a waterfront seating area.



The Orchard Park estate puts Allen close to the team's facilities while giving him a substantial place to call home, with expansive grounds and recreational amenities.





Steinfeld Also Has an Impressive Estate in Encino, CA

Steinfeld brings an additional impressive property into the picture. The actress, according to Realtor.com, owns a luxury home in California that she purchased in 2021 for nearly $8 million. Rock star John Fogerty previously owned the property.

At around 9,000 square feet, the home offers six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. There's also a private swimming pool that connects the indoor and outdoor spaces. One of the more impressive features is a motorized wall of doors that open up from the main living area into the backyard.

Mar 10, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet at the 96th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect



Together, Allen and Steinfeld certainly have an impressive batch of properties.



