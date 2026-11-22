Hailee Steinfeld is getting into the holiday spirit and sharing a few thoughtful ideas for making the season extra special. With Christmas approaching, the actress and wife of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is offering fans a look at her favorite hosting tips, hostess gifts and little details that can make holiday gatherings more memorable. She and Josh just hosted a Halloween party, so they know all about hosting.

In her latest Beau Society newsletter, which recently celebrated 100 issues, Steinfeld shared advice from readers about throwing a great dinner party, just in time for Thanksgiving, Friendsgiving and Christmas celebrations. The tips focus on making guests feel comfortable, creating a welcoming atmosphere and enjoying the moments spent together.

For Steinfeld, the holiday season also comes with an exciting personal milestone. This will be her first Christmas as a mom with Allen, so they're be celebrating in a very special way with their daughter, Harper Haize Allen. Her latest newsletter offers lots of inspiration for anyone hoping to make the holidays feel a little more magical.

Josh Allen's Wife Hailee Steinfeld Shares Thoughtful Hosting Tips for the Holiday Season

One reader suggested putting a little extra thought into the music, starting with softer songs as people arrive, switching to jazz or acoustic music during dinner, and ending the night with some old favorites. It's a simple way to set the mood without making too much of it.

There were lots of other fun ideas, too. Keep an extra chair nearby, introduce guests who may not know each other and don't rush everyone through dinner. Another reader recommended giving holiday parties a theme, like a cozy Christmas night with pajamas and hot chocolate or a Paris-inspired evening with French food and macarons. Those little touches can make getting together feel even more fun.

Steinfeld Shares Her Favorite Hostess Gifts and Cozy Recipe

Steinfeld also highlighted the importance of being a thoughtful guest. Bringing a small gift, greeting everyone when you arrive and offering to help clean up are simple ways to show appreciation. And for anyone searching for the perfect hostess gift, she shared some of her favorites, including dessert plates, salted caramels, cocktail napkins, coffee table books and homemade treats.

The actress also shared a cozy seasonal recipe for creamy chicken noodle soup, which she recently made at home after feeding Harper. Her recommendation? Use half-and-half instead of whole milk for an extra creamy bowl.

With Josh and Harper by her side, it's a lovely time of year for Steinfeld to enjoy all those little moments that make the season memorable. Halloween is over and it's time for Christmas.