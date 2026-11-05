Photos Leak of Josh Allen and Wife Hailee Steinfeld's Private Halloween Bash

The Buffalo Bills have lots to celebrate after taking down the Baltimore Ravens in convincing fashion. Their 36-10 victory on Sunday, Nov. 1, gave the team another reason to enjoy the moment, especially with the rival Kansas City Chiefs falling to the Denver Broncos in Week 8.



The result pushed Buffalo into sole possession of first place in the AFC, putting the Bills right where they want to be as the season moves along.

It was a sweet way to come out of the team's bye week, which Allen revealing that he spent the down time enjoying his family.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, had another reason to celebrate, too. The couple hosted the Bills' annual Halloween party, and judging by the decorations and costumes, nobody was interested in keeping things low-key.

Josh Allen and wife Hailee Steinfeld Bring Wonderland to the Buffalo Bills' Halloween Party

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

To start, the party entrance made quite an impression, with a giant clock displaying the words "Allen's in Wonderland." Guests then made their way through a long black-and-white tunnel before reaching another playful detail: glowing letters spelling out "We're all mad here."

Raven Moore, wife of Bills wide receiver DJ Moore, has offered a look at the private festivities and some of the costumes in an Instagram post.

Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld & Other Player Costumes

Steinfeld went all in on the theme as the Queen of Hearts, wearing a black dress decorated with red roses, a dramatic cape and a crown. Allen coordinated with his wife as the King of Hearts, complete with a matching crown and cape.

Other players and their partners got creative with their looks. DJ Moore and Raven dressed as Violet and Augustus from "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," while offensive tackle Dion Dawkins and his fiancée, Diayaana, went with Marge Simpson and Sideshow Bob.

In the Wednesday edition of her "Beau Society" newsletter, Steinfeld opening up about the night, saying that she "loved" the theme of "Allen’s in Wonderland" and wanted to do it last year, but they weren't married yet. "Getting back into hosting was a blast," she added. "I had the mood board already, and then luckily, we could call on some amazing local business owners who were instrumental in bringing it all to life."

Steinfeld shares more images from the Halloween event in her Beau Society Substack.

Last Year's Allen-Seinfeld Halloween Came With a Special Secret

The couple's Halloween celebrations have changed quite a bit over the past couple of years. Their 2024 party had a circus theme, but the following year was a quieter affair. At the time, Steinfeld was expecting the couple's first child, Harper Haize Allen, although they hadn't shared the pregnancy news publicly.

As for this Halloween, the festivities included their little girl, making the holiday a family occasion. Steinfeld shared a small look at their celebration in her Monday edition of the Beau Society newsletter, and Harper apparently had no shortage of costume options.



The newest member of the Allen family tried out three different looks: a bat, a Cabbage Patch doll and a Highland cow, the last one an idea from her dad, Josh.

It sounds like the family had so much fun dressing up that Halloween isn't quite over at their house. Steinfeld even hinted that they're keeping the costumes in rotation a little longer.