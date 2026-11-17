Hailee Steinfeld is celebrating a special milestone with Beau Society, and she's giving fans a glimpse into a memorable night in Los Angeles.

Beau Society is a lifestyle community and weekly curated newsletter that was founded by actress and performer Hailee Steinfeld. The weekly newsletters provides Steinfeld's insights, advice and opinion on style and society, family and friends, health and wellness, recipes, music, design, and looks into her daily life.

Steinfeld, who's married to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, shared a few details about the celebration and what makes the growing creative community she founded so meaningful to her.

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Steinfled Founded Personal Insights Beau Society Newsletter in August 2024

The actress and newsletter founder celebrated 100 issues of her Substack publication "Beau Society" with an intimate dinner party in Los Angeles. In the Friday, Nov. 13 edition of Beau Society, Steinfeld looked back on the evening, sharing photos and details from the gathering, which took place at Bar di Bello in Silver Lake on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Steinfeld said she walked away from the celebration feeling exhausted, energized and proud of what she's built. "That dinner was special, and so perfectly Beau," she wrote, recalling the evening with two close friends after the festivities wrapped up.

Josh Allen's Wife Hailee Steinfeld Celebrates 100 Issues of Beau Society

The milestone dinner also coincided with the launch of Estée Lauder Glimmer, giving Steinfeld two reasons to celebrate. But the evening wasn't simply about marking a number. She wanted to create an opportunity for people from different creative backgrounds to meet, exchange ideas and potentially find new collaborators.

"When I started conceptualizing this dinner party to celebrate 100 issues of Beau Society and the launch of Estée Lauder Glimmer (the two timed up quite nicely), I knew I wanted to bring together a fun, unexpected (in the best way!) group of creative people," she wrote.

The Event Focused on Creative Networking

The guest list reflected that vision, bringing together fashion stylists, designers, writers and other creative professionals. Steinfeld explained that she arranged the seating so guests would have a chance to meet someone new rather than simply spend the evening with people they already knew.

She was especially happy to see new friendships and professional connections forming throughout dinner. Steinfeld also shared the images on social media, which is fairly rare, because she more often posts work-related news on socials.

"What makes a party is the people," she wrote. "Connections formed instantly because everyone led with kindness, openness, curiosity, and warmth."

So, was Allen there? Not according to the photos she shared. He has his hands full right now leading the Bills to wins on the field.

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Steinfeld also reflected on what inspired her to launch the publication in the first place. She said she was looking for connection and wanted to create a place where she could have meaningful conversations with readers.



That's especially true now that she and Allen are new parents. Now, she said that she sees Beau Society as a chance to introduce people and spotlight creatives whose work deserves attention.

After 100 issues, Steinfeld has more ideas for Beau Society. Judging by the dinner, she's just as interested in the people who make up its community as the stories she gets to share with them.