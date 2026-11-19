Justin Herbert and Madison Beer had an unnerving night at their Los Angeles home on Wednesday.

The newly engaged couple was reportedly seen standing outside their Hollywood Hills residence as several members of the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a suspected break-in on Nov. 18.

According to the Daily Mail, officers received a call shortly before 8 p.m. local time after two men allegedly entered the property. The situation escalated when a 911 dispatcher, following a conversation with the caller, upgraded the incident to a suspected burglary.

Footage from Wednesday night showed a heavy police presence outside the home, which property records reportedly indicate belongs to Beer.

What Happened at Justin Herbert and Madison Beer's Home?

The LAPD confirmed to the Daily Mail that officers conducted a search of the property, though neither of the suspected intruders was there when authorities arrived.

It was subsequently reported that police determined no crime had been committed.

It's unclear what prompted the initial call or whether Herbert and Beer were inside the house at the time of the reported intrusion.

The incident came just 24 hours after the Sherman Oaks home of tennis star and former U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens was reportedly burglarized.

Home security has become an increasingly serious concern for some of the biggest names in professional sports in recent years. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow both had their homes broken into in 2024.

There is no indication that the incident involving Herbert and Beer was connected to any of those burglaries.

Justin Herbert and Madison Beer Are Four Months Into Their Engagement

Until Wednesday night, it had been a particularly good week for Herbert and Beer.

The Chargers quarterback finally had something to celebrate Monday after Los Angeles picked up its first win of the season, defeating the Baltimore Ravens 23-20 on Monday Night Football.

Meanwhile, Beer was attending ELLE's 2026 Women in Hollywood celebration. Even with a red carpet appearance on her calendar, the pop star was keeping up with the game from her phone.

Beer's stylist and creative director, Harper Slate, caught the sweet moment on camera and shared it on Instagram.

The couple has become considerably more public about their relationship since going viral for a sideline kiss at a Chargers game in October 2025.

On July 26, exactly one year after they officially began dating, Herbert proposed to Beer in a garden. The singer announced the engagement on Instagram with photos of the proposal and three simple words: “Meet my fiancé.”

Herbert and the Chargers return home this weekend to host the New York Jets.

Neither Herbert nor Beer was quoted in the initial reports about the incident.

