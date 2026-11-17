The Los Angeles Chargers finally got their first win of the season, making it official that there won't be a winless team this year. They beat the Baltimore Ravens 23-20 on Monday Night Football.

The Chargers will now aim for their second win of the season when they host the New York Jets in Week 11 action. New York has lost five straight games and, just like the Chargers, has no hope of making the NFL Playoffs.

It may be a game between two terrible teams, but we can still bet on it. Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this toilet-bowl matchup.

Jets vs. Chargers Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Jets +3.5 (-115)

Chargers -3.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Jets +154

Chargers -184

Total

OVER 41.5 (-105)

UNDER 41.5 (-115)

Jets vs. Chargers How to Watch

Date: Sunday, November 22

Time: 4:05 PM ET

Venue: SoFi Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Fox

Jets record: 2-8

Chargers record: 1-8

Jets vs. Chargers Betting Trends

Chargers are 3-2 against the spread in the last five meetings between these two teams

The UNDER is 3-1 in the last four meetings between these two teams

Jets are 4-6 against the spread this season

The UNDER is 6-4 in Jets games this season

Chargers are 1-8 against the spread this season

The UNDER is 6-3 in Chargers games this season

Jets vs. Chargers Injury Reports

Jets Injury Report

Trevin Wallace, LB - Questionable

Jarvis Brownlee Jr., CB - Questionable

Dylan Parham, G - Questionable

Geno Smith, QB - Questionable

Omar Cooper Jr., WR - Questionable

Chargers Injury Report

Kendall Williamson, S - Questionable

Isas Waxter, CB - Questionable

Ladd McConkey, WR - Questionable

Rodney Shelley, CB - Questionable

Brenen Thompson, WR - Questionable

Jets vs. Chargers Key Player to Watch

Geno Smith, QB - New York Jets

The Jets may be 2-8, but you wouldn't know it based on Geno Smith's numbers. He has been solid this season, completing 67.1% of passes for 2,226 yards, 12 touchdowns, and only three interceptions. The biggest thing holding the Jets offense back has been their red zone offense, which ranks last in the league. Smith needs to find a way to cap off their drives with touchdowns instead of field goals.

Jets vs. Chargers Prediction and Best Bet

In the Week 10 edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I made the case for taking the points with the Jets:

I wrote last week that I can't quit on this Jets team, and I'm still convinced they're better than their record suggests. I used that logic to bet against them in a game against the Bills, which was a bet that didn't come close to cashing. Do you think I learned from my mistake? I haven't. I'm back on New York again this week against the Chargers.

The Jets are 16th in the NFL in net yards per play, and their offense is 18th in EPA per play and 10th in success rate. Those aren't the numbers of a team that deserves to have a 2-8 record and are underdogs of a field goal against a bad Chargers team. I'll fall for this trap once more.

Pick: Jets +3.5 (-115) via FanDuel

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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