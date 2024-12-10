Frightening 911 Calls From Joe Burrow House Burglary During MNF Released by Local Media
Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow's house was reportedly broken into during the team's 27-20 Monday Night Football victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Tx., according to Karin Johnson of WLWT-News 5.
Police were called to Burrow's house in Anderson Township, about 13 miles southeast of Cincinnati, at approximately 9:14 p.m. for a report of a break-in. According to WLWT, the Hamilton County Sherrif's Office confirmed the break-in.
The local Cincinnati news station released audio of the 911 call from a woman, whose daughter was staying at the house.
"Someone is trying to break into the house right now," the woman said. "My daughter is there. This is Joe Burrow’s house. She is staying there. He’s at the football game. She’s wondering what she should do, if she should be hiding, or if she should go outside,” the caller said. "She said someone was in the house."
The woman's daughter, who called 911, can then be heard interacting with local authorities.
When the woman arrived at Burrow's residence, she noticed a shattered bedroom window and ransacked room. The woman, who says she's employed by Burrow, gave a "non-detailed itemization" of the items that could potentially be missing from the home.
The news of the break-in to Burrow's home comes on the heels of recent burglaries to the homes of Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. The NFL in November issued a security alert to security directors and the players' union about organized and skilled criminals that are targeting the homes of professional athletes.
Currently, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office can't say if the break-in to Burrow's home is connected to the other burglaries of fellow NFL players.