Justin Herbert's Fiancée Madison Beer Steals Spotlight Amid Chargers' Brutal Collapse

Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers took the field on Sunday in their NFL season debut against the Arizona Cardinals.

His fiancée, musician Madison Beer, was there in the stands, cheering for her man.

This game was supposed to be an easy win for the Chargers. The Cardinals ended last season 3-14 and at the bottom of the NFC West. The Chargers, however, were 11-6 and No. 2 in the AFC West. So, this game wasn't projected to be close.

But it was pretty much a meltdown on the field. The story ended with a 26-14 Chargers loss.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert rolls out against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Madison Beer Supports Justin Herbert Through Tough Game

Marriage means being there in good times and bad, and Beer was super supportive of Herbert throughout the difficult game. She's not the first. Taylor Swift was there supporting Travis Kelce when the Kansas City Chiefs lost in Super Bowl LVII.

So, Beer was doing the right thing by cheering for Herbert even during a tough game.

Madison Beer supporting Justin Herbert ❤️



(📺 CBS) pic.twitter.com/lK7wWfd5A8 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 13, 2026

ESPN's "SportsCenter" shared a clip on X of her in the stands, wearing black, thick-rimmed glasses and a yellow and blue, short-sleeved sports top, sipping on a drink. She looked all business and worried about the game.

The post went viral and had more than 1.5 million views just as the game ended.

Followers commented largely about how the Chargers were losing to the Cardinals at home, so it wasn't a fun mix of replies.

Justin Herbert with an out-breaking dot to Ladd McConkey for 6, and Madison Beer couldn’t be happier! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/OwvGY4zj6y — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 13, 2026

It wasn't all doom and gloom, though. There were a few happy moments for Beer in this game.

"Justin Herbert with an out-breaking dot to Ladd McConkey for 6, and Madison Beer couldn't be happier," NFL insider Jordan Schultz posted on X with video of the Herbert pass and Beer dancing up and down, with her hands above her head.

Justin Herbert and Madison Beer's Engagement

Herbert and Beer got engaged back on July 28. Beer took to social media to announce that she and Chargers quarterback were slated to walk down the aisle.

In a collaborative post, the two posted a gallery of photos from their engagement.

The photos capture the couple celebrating their engagement during a romantic and really picturesque outdoor proposal. In one shot, Herbert gets down on one knee to pop the question, surrounded by flowers and lush greenery.

Another image shows him lifting Beer over his shoulder as she proudly displays her sparkling new engagement ring.

The rest of the photos capture sweet moments between the newly engaged couple, including dancing, laughing and sharing loving looks. The gallery also features a rustic wooden sign reading, "Mr. and Mrs. Herbert," to cap off the special moment.