Kai Trump Inks New NIL Deal Ahead of Miami Debut
Today, Accelerator Active Energy – the brand that earned acclaim for launching “The Livvy Fund” with former collegiate champion Livvy Dunne to support women’s college athletes, announced a NIL partnership with future University of Miami golfer Kai Trump, who will enroll at The U in fall 2026. Kai will be featured in Accelerator campaigns and the energy drink will be woven into her social media where she has built followings of more than six million across her TikTok, Instagram and YouTube channels.
Kai Trump joins Accelerator as an equity partner alongside Dunne and football superstar Travis Kelce.
With zero sugar and no Taurine which is found in many competitor products, Accelerator provides sustained energy and enhances focus so you can Accelerate Your Day. Accelerator’s proprietary blend of natural caffeine, plant-based thermogenics, and cognitive boosters is NSF Certified and clinically proven to help accelerate your metabolism.
“An energy drink with natural caffeine like Accelerator is so important to ensuring I stay focused and have extra energy when I’m in the gym, on the golf course, studying, traveling or as part of my daily routine,” said Kai Trump. “Accelerator has an inspiring group of athlete partners that I look up to and it’s an honor to join the team. I can’t wait to jump in with Accelerator and I’m looking forward to what the future holds in our partnership.”
As part of today’s news, Accelerator and Kai released a video on social media, titled “Kai’s Announcement,” featuring a presidential-themed speech where she announces her partnership and investment in Accelerator Active Energy. The spot was filmed recently at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla.
"We are honored to have Kai join the Accelerator team as she becomes an NIL superstar ahead of her collegiate golf career,” said Andrew Wilkinson, Chief Executive Officer at Accelerator Active Energy. “Kai has a very busy schedule including golf, content creation, travel and much more and Accelerator is the perfect solution to providing her the sustained energy without sugar while she’s on the go. We are excited to see all she is going to accomplish in the years ahead as she becomes a leading voice in NIL and beyond.”
In addition to Kai Trump joining the brand, the Accelerator athlete roster features the aforementioned Travis Kelce and Livvy Dunne, soccer star and world champion Lindsey Heaps, top-10-ranked professional tennis star Paula Badosa and baseball rising star and world champion Evan Carter.
About Accelerator Active Energy
Accelerator Active Energy is an energy drink specifically formulated with zero sugar which provides sustained energy and enhances focus so you can accelerate your day. The Accelerator athlete roster includes notable athletes such as Travis Kelce, Livvy Dunne, Evan Carter, Paula Badosa and now Kai Trump. The accelerator is NSF Certified and is available across QuikTrip, Walmart, Hy-Vee, Giant Eagle, Amazon and more. For more information about Accelerator Active Energy visit the .