Karl-Anthony Towns Reveals Jordyn Woods' 1 Rule Before Proposal

Jordyn Woods had one rule for Karl-Anthony Towns before he proposed, and the NBA champion made sure to ask the right questions ahead of their 2025 Christmas Eve proposal.

In a conversation with Vogue, Towns revealed that Woods had one beauty rule before he ever got down on one knee — make sure she had her hair done.

Woods said she didn't have a clue about the proposal but noted that the New York Knicks star kept asking her if she had her hair done. The NBA champion proposed to Woods on Christmas Eve last year. The couple shared the news to fans in a joint Instagram post, captioning their special moment, "Marry Christmas."

In a separate post on Instagram, Woods spoke about how the engagement was extra special since her late father, John Woods, proposed to her mother, Elizabeth Woods, on Christmas Eve.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods Proposal Details

Woods noted that after Towns asked her about her hair, "my antenna was up," but she was still very much shocked by the proposal.

The NBA star popped the question on the rooftop of Overstory — a luxury bar and lounge in New York City — on Christmas Eve. The fashion entrepreneur said that the proposal was very personal and exactly what she wanted.

Towns presented her with an emerald-cut diamond engagement ring at the proposal.

The NBA star personalized the ring to include the birthstones of their late parents in the ring design, as well as pink diamonds along the band. Woods noted that she had previously requested a different diamond cut, but she now "can’t imagine having anything else.”

Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods' Wedding

On Aug. 15, Towns and Woods said "I do" in front of their A-list guests in Malibu. The couple had Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet, Ben Stiller, and several of Towns' Knicks teammates, like Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and OG Anunoby as eyewitnesses for their love story.

The couple picked Malibu as the setting for their big day, given that the coastal view has been a space of relaxation and reflection for the pair.