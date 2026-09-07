Kendall Jenner Supports Ex Blake Griffin in Apparent Wedding Weekend

Kendall Jenner is supporting her ex Blake Griffin on a huge milestone.

The former NBA star is allegedly set to say "I do" to his fiancée Francesca Aiello in Italy as the couple hosts several wedding activities over the weekend.

According to photos obtained by TMZ, several friends of the couple were sighted in Porto Ercole, Italy, on Saturday, Sept. 5 with the engaged couple. Among those friends, was Jenner, who was pictured with a huge smile on her face.

September 05, 2026 | Kendall Jenner at Blake Griffin and Francesca Aiello’s wedding weekend celebrations in Porto Ercole, Italy.



📸 More pics: https://t.co/SO8bUNRBjb pic.twitter.com/ETCchgRKMW — Kendall’s Gallery (@kendallsjbrs) September 6, 2026

Several of the couple's friends were lounging in their bathing suits with a drink in hand as they basked on Italy's shoreline over the weekend.

Griffin and Aiello got engaged in 2025. They haven't announced whether they were tying the knot this weekend or not, but it's suspected given the number of friends who came out, as group vacations this big aren't the norm.

Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin Relationship History

Jenner and Griffin's romance was short-lived, and the two did not make a lot of public appearances together. The former couple began dating in 2017, and the first sighting of romantic rumors was when the model attended an NBA game in support of Griffin in Los Angeles.

The two would later be seen on dates around Los Angeles while Griffin played for the Lakers. She would then speak publicly about their relationship for the first time in a Vogue interview published in March 2018.

"I’m happy. He’s very nice. I have someone being very nice to me," Jenner told Vogue at the time of Griffin.

However, their romance fizzled out following his trade to the Detroit Pistons in January 2018.

Is Kendall Jenner Dating Anyone Now?

Jenner has most recently has been linked to actor Jacob Elordi.

The model and "Euphoria" star began fueling romance rumors in February. In April, they were spotted getting cozy and showing some PDA at an after-party at Coachella. The following month they appeared to be on a double date with Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at Michael Rubin’s NFL Rookie Party.

They've since been spotted traveling together, including trips to Hawaii, Tokyo, and Australia. In Tokyo, they were seen holding hands as they walked out of a shopping center.

Elordi has also been introduced to Jenner's inner circle as they spent the Fourth of July holiday with Hailey and Justin Bieber in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. The couple's traveling has gotten them closer together and furthered their connection.

A source told Page Six that Jenner wasn't expecting to be into him so fast, but their Hawaii trip in May made them grow closer. Now, a source told Us Weekly that the couple is "madly in love."