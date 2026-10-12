Kim Kardashian wasn't about to let another encounter with Martin Brundle become an internet controversy.

The reality star found herself face-to-face with the Sky Sports Formula 1 reporter at the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday, Oct. 11, months after their painfully awkward interaction in Monaco made headlines around the world.

And this time, Kardashian got ahead of the conversation.

Rather than avoiding Brundle, she greeted the veteran broadcaster with a smile and immediately acknowledged their previous encounter, even poking fun at the moment that had Formula 1 fans talking back in June.

It was quite the turnaround from their first meeting, when Brundle approached Kardashian during his famous pre-race grid walk and received no response.

Now, with cameras rolling once again, Kardashian seemed determined to make sure there was no misunderstanding.

Kim Kardashian Addresses Viral Martin Brundle Snub at Singapore Grand Prix

Brundle's grid walks have become must-watch television for Formula 1 fans, partly because nobody knows exactly what will happen when he approaches a celebrity.

His encounter with Kardashian at the Monaco Grand Prix in June was a perfect example.

As Brundle approached Kardashian and her sister Khloe Kardashian before the race, he introduced himself and attempted to strike up a conversation. Kardashian looked away without responding, leaving the broadcaster to move along.

The clip quickly circulated online, with viewers divided over whether Kardashian had intentionally ignored him or simply hadn't heard him amid the noise and commotion of the grid.

Four months later, the two finally had their chance to revisit the moment.

When Brundle approached Kardashian in Singapore, she didn't wait long to bring up their last encounter.

"Did I not know the rules, did we get off on the wrong foot?" she jokingly asked.

Brundle laughed, and the pair continued their conversation without any of the awkwardness that had defined their Monaco meeting.

Kardashian also spoke enthusiastically about Formula 1, describing the sport as "amazing and wild" and admitting that it was an experience unlike anything she had encountered before.

For anyone who remembered their first interaction, the difference was impossible to miss.

Kim Kardashian Returns to F1 Paddock Amid Lewis Hamilton Romance

Kardashian's appearance in Singapore also put her back in the spotlight for another reason: her relationship with seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton.

The Ferrari driver and Kardashian have been linked romantically in recent months, and her growing presence at races has only intensified interest in their relationship.

During her conversation with Brundle, Kardashian was asked about Hamilton and expressed her support for the driver, saying she was praying for the best and felt confident in him.

Hamilton, one of the most recognizable athletes in motorsports, has known Kardashian for years. Their romance has attracted considerable attention as Kardashian has become an increasingly familiar face in the Formula 1 paddock.

But on Sunday, it was her reunion with Brundle that provided one of the weekend's more entertaining off-track moments.

The broadcaster has spent decades navigating unpredictable celebrity encounters, and Kardashian's original Monaco snub was hardly his first viral grid-walk moment.

Still, it's not often that a celebrity gets a second chance to address one of those encounters on camera.

Kardashian took hers, laughed about the misunderstanding and gave Brundle the interview he hadn't managed to get in Monaco.

For once, the follow-up was considerably less awkward than the original.

