Kirk Cousins is headed back to familiar territory. His Georgia mansion, however, is proving a little harder to move.

The veteran quarterback's return to the Minnesota Vikings has brought renewed attention to a nearly $3 million home he and his family are trying to sell outside Atlanta. And despite a substantial price reduction, the property remains on the market.

According to Realtor.com, Cousins has cut $240,000 from the asking price of his six-bedroom mansion, bringing it down to $2.75 million.

It's an interesting bit of unfinished business for the 38-year-old, whose NFL career has taken another unexpected turn.

The Vikings acquired Cousins from the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday, Nov. 10, sending a 2027 third-round draft pick to reunite with their former starting quarterback. The deal also brings Cousins, his wife, Julie, and their two sons back to the state they called home for six years.

But first, there's the matter of that Georgia property.

Inside Kirk Cousins' $2.75 Million Georgia Mansion

Cousins' home is located in The River Club, a gated community outside Atlanta known for its expansive properties and privacy.

Built in 2004 and extensively renovated in 2024, the mansion offers more than 10,000 square feet of living space on approximately 0.9 acres.

The property has six bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms, but the details go well beyond its size.

Inside, a double-height great room features a towering stone fireplace and doors opening to the backyard. The main floor also includes a formal dining room, a spacious kitchen with an oversized island and a separate breakfast nook.

The kitchen has another stone fireplace, creating a more relaxed gathering space away from the home's formal entertaining areas.

Elsewhere, there's a wood-paneled office with built-in shelving, a fireplace and a view of the backyard. The primary suite features large windows overlooking the property, while the finished basement offers room for a game area, media room or gym.

Outside, mature trees surround the home, and a screened-in deck provides another place to gather, complete with an outdoor fireplace.

It's the kind of property that offers plenty of room for a family. Finding someone willing to pay the asking price has been another matter.

Kirk Cousins' Georgia Home Gets a $240,000 Price Cut

The house first hit the market in April 2026 for $2.99 million, just days before Cousins' move to the Raiders was announced.

By September, the asking price had dropped to $2.75 million, a reduction of $240,000.

Now, with Cousins headed back to Minnesota, the listing has taken on a new significance.

His return isn't just another change of teams. It's a return to a place where his family built a life.

When Cousins left the Vikings following the 2023 season, Julie shared an emotional farewell to Minnesota, reflecting on the memories they had made while raising their sons, Cooper and Turner.

"We came to Minnesota 6 years ago when Cooper was just 6 month old and Turner came shortly after!! Time flies when you’re having fun!" she wrote at the time.

She also thanked the people who had helped make Minnesota feel like home, calling their family memories there something they would cherish forever.

Cousins went on to play for the Atlanta Falcons before joining Las Vegas, but his latest move brings him back to the organization where he spent six seasons and developed a close connection with head coach Kevin O'Connell.

For the Vikings, the reunion is about finding answers at quarterback.

For the Cousins family, it means returning to a place that already feels like home.

And somewhere outside Atlanta, a six-bedroom mansion is still waiting for its next chapter.

