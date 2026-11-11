Kirk Cousins is headed back to Minnesota, nearly three years after the Vikings decided their future was better off without him.

The Vikings acquired the veteran quarterback from the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday, Nov. 10, sending a 2027 third-round draft pick to reunite with their former starter.

It's an unexpected homecoming for Cousins, 38, whose 15-year NFL career has taken him from a fourth-round draft pick to one of the league's highest-paid quarterbacks.

Minnesota is now turning to him again, hoping his familiarity with coach Kevin O'Connell and star receiver Justin Jefferson can help revive a struggling offense.

The move also raises a question for fans following his winding career: How many NFL teams has Kirk Cousins played for?

How Many NFL Teams Has Kirk Cousins Played For?

Cousins has played for four NFL franchises since entering the league in 2012: Washington, Minnesota, Atlanta and Las Vegas.

His return to the Vikings marks his fifth stint with an NFL team, but Minnesota counts as one franchise.

Here's his complete career timeline:

Washington Redskins (now Commanders): 2012-2017

Minnesota Vikings: 2018-2023

Atlanta Falcons: 2024-2025

Las Vegas Raiders: 2026

Minnesota Vikings: 2026-present

Each stop has come with a different set of expectations, from proving he belonged in Washington to trying to save Minnesota's season more than a decade later.

Washington Commanders (2012-2017)

Washington selected Cousins with the 102nd overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, two rounds after taking Robert Griffin III second overall.

Initially a backup, Cousins worked his way into the starting job and delivered his breakthrough season in 2015, throwing for 4,166 yards and 29 touchdowns while leading Washington to an NFC East title.

Washington Commanders quarterback Kirk Cousins warms up prior to the game against the the New York Giants. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That was also the year his famous "You like that!" celebration became part of NFL culture.

Washington retained him using the franchise tag in 2016 and 2017 rather than agreeing to a long-term deal. Cousins responded with consecutive 4,000-yard seasons and reached free agency in 2018 with considerable leverage.

Minnesota Vikings (2018-2023)

Minnesota made Cousins one of the NFL's highest-paid quarterbacks in 2018, signing him to a fully guaranteed three-year, $84 million contract.

Over six seasons, he threw for 23,265 yards and 171 touchdowns, earned three Pro Bowl selections and helped the Vikings reach the playoffs twice.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins passes against the San Francisco 49ers in the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

His signature postseason victory came in January 2020, when he found Kyle Rudolph for the winning touchdown in overtime against the New Orleans Saints.

The Vikings enjoyed their best regular season with Cousins in 2022, going 13-4 in Kevin O'Connell's first year as head coach. Cousins threw for 4,547 yards and 29 touchdowns that season.

But Minnesota never advanced beyond the divisional round during his tenure.

His final season ended after eight games when he tore his Achilles tendon in October 2023. He departed for Atlanta the following offseason.

Atlanta Falcons (2024-2025)

Atlanta handed Cousins another enormous contract in March 2024, signing him to a four-year, $180 million deal despite his recovery from the Achilles injury.

Weeks later, the Falcons selected Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth overall pick in the draft, raising immediate questions about their long-term plans.

Kirk Cousins passes the ball against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cousins started 14 games in 2024, throwing 18 touchdowns and 16 interceptions before losing the starting job to Penix.

He remained in Atlanta in 2025, appearing in 10 games and starting eight, but the partnership never developed as envisioned.

The Falcons released him after the season, opening the door to another opportunity.

Las Vegas Raiders (2026)

Cousins signed with Las Vegas in April 2026, joining a team led by former Vikings quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak.

He started the Raiders' first nine games, completing 64.1% of his passes for 2,340 yards, 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins throws a pass during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas went 4-5 during that stretch, and the franchise had another quarterback waiting: Fernando Mendoza, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Trading Cousins gave the Raiders an opportunity to turn their offense over to Mendoza while providing Minnesota with an experienced starter.

Minnesota Vikings (2026-Present)

Cousins returns to a Vikings team sitting at 6-2 but searching for stability at quarterback.

Minnesota's offensive struggles reached a new low in Monday's 23-6 loss to Buffalo, when Carson Wentz completed just eight of 25 passes for 81 yards and two interceptions while replacing the injured Kyler Murray.

Cousins already knows O'Connell's system and has established relationships with Jefferson, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson.

Whether he starts Sunday's game against Green Bay remains to be seen, but Minnesota clearly believes he can provide something its offense has been missing.

After four franchises, a torn Achilles and multiple changes of scenery, Cousins is returning to the team where he spent the most productive stretch of his career.

The Vikings once decided to move forward without him. Now they're counting on him to help keep their season alive.

