Kirk Cousins' Wife Julie — Inside the Raiders QB's Relationship

For all the changes that come with an NFL career, Kirk Cousins has had one steady part of his life beside him. His marriage to Julie Cousins has lasted more than a decade, and together they've built a family centered on faith, their two sons and the idea that football is important, but it certainly isn't everything.

Cousins is amid another chapter of his NFL adventure with the Las Vegas Raiders, but his story away from the field has remained really consistent. Julie has been there through the moves, seasons, wins, losses and all the uncertainty that comes with life in professional football.

A Marriage That Grew Into a Family

The couple first met through a mutual friend in 2012, and Cousins proposed the following year during a trip to Washington, D.C. He arranged to take Julie onto the balcony of the Speaker of the House's office, a spot overlooking the National Mall that had special meaning to him.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins takes a photo with his wife Julie Cousins. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I just mentioned the view, and told her how we'd gotten to know each other in this city and how we had good memories when we used to walk through the city on some of our earlier dates," Cousins told The Washington Post in 2013.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins looks on after defeating against the New Orleans Saints. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He eventually got down on one knee before things became too sentimental, and Julie said yes.

They got married on June 28, 2014, at the Gardens at Great Oaks in Roswell, Georgia. Their anniversary has continued to be something they celebrate publicly, including their 10th anniversary in 2024, when Cousins shared a collection of photos from their years together.

"Today we're celebrating 10 Years of marriage. Time flies when you're having fun!" he wrote.

Their family grew with the arrival of Cooper in 2017 and Turner in 2019. The boys have also grown into football fans themselves. Julie told People magazine in 2023 that they were starting to care about the score and enjoy watching games. So, football quickly became part of the whole family's life.

Faith Has Stayed at the Center of Kirk Cousins' Marriage

While football has shaped much of Cousins' public life, faith has remained an important part of the family's identity. Cousins and Julie have been open about their beliefs, and that has shown up in both their family life and the charitable work connected to their foundation.

The family's charitable foundation centers its mission around the biblical idea that those who have been given much are also expected to give much in return.

That faith has also been visible in more personal moments. In Netflix's "Quarterback," Cousins was shown praying while putting one of his sons to bed, thanking God for protecting him during football and for the family they had built together.

He has also been clear that his identity extends beyond the game. While accepting the 2023 Bart Starr Award, Cousins said, "Football will one day end. Life will be based on much more than football," before speaking about his faith.

That's really the thread running through Cousins' life away from football. The team can change, the city can change and before long, you're adjusting to a whole new chapter. For Cousins, that chapter now takes him to the Raiders.