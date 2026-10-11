Kirk Cousins' Wife Julie Sends Clear Message About Life With the Raiders

Kirk Cousins is at his fourth franchise with the Las Vegas Raiders, and he's already helping this franchise. In the team's first three weeks of the season, they actually won all of their games, giving them the same number of wins that the Raiders had for their entire last season.

Unfortunately, Cousins was benched for the first time with the Raiders on Sunday during the team's loss to the New England Patriots. But, it's just one game, and Cousins and Las Vegas have lots of time to bounce back.

Cousins' wife, Julie, is by his side in Las Vegas, as is his family. Julie has been part of his NFL story from the beginning, and she's been there for all the ups and downs that come with being a franchise quarterback in as difficult a field as the NFL.

The two met through a mutual friend in 2012, and they didn't wait long to make things serious. Cousins proposed the year after during a trip to Washington, D.C. They got married on June 28, 2014, at the Gardens at Great Oaks in Roswell, Georgia.

The two had their sons, Cooper in 2017 and Turner in 2019, and the entire family is now in Nevada with Cousins for his new adventure.

Las Vegas Raiders Quarterback Kirk Cousins' Wife Julie Shares Sweet Message for Raider Nation

Ahead of the Raiders' game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Julie sent a clear and sweet message to Raider Nation. She took to her official Instagram page to write, "First two months in Nevada… thriving in the desert!"

She also shared video footage and photos of the family in Nevada, soaking up the sights and sounds. One shot shows the two of them at a Backstreet Boys concert, since the group has a Las Vegas residency, and other footage just shows them walking around the city.

Cousins is also spotted tossing a football to his sons in some of the footage. Future wide receivers, perhaps? Of course, there's also footage of the family cheering for Cousins at Raiders games.

Raiders Fans Welcome Quarterback Kirk Cousins and His Family to Nevada

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins drops back to pass against the New England Patriots during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"My son loved watching Kirk on 'Quarterback,'" one follower said, referring to the Netflix program. "We talk a lot about what kind of leader and believer he is. He sets such a great example and we are thrilled he's having a great season with the Raiders."

"Welcome to Las Vegas. Now you can be a Vegas kid, too," another said.

"Beautiful family," another stated. "Thank you for all you're doing for Southern Nevada and Raider Nation. We hope you all feel welcome and appreciated."

So, it's obvious that Cousins and his family are getting a warm welcome in Nevada, and according to Julie's post, the feeling is mutual. Rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza is still waiting in the wings, but there's no reason to rush him onto the field with Cousins performing so well.