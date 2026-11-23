Kirk Cousins is heading back to Minnesota, and it sounds like his family is just as excited about the move as he is. The veteran quarterback's return to the Vikings came with lots of adjustments, including figuring out where everyone would be living. But one thing became clear when Cousins' wife, Julie, gave their two sons a choice: They wanted to go to Minnesota. It makes sense, because the area means a lot to this family.

Cousins recently opened up about the family conversation, revealing that Cooper and Turner were given the chance to decide whether they wanted to stay in Las Vegas or make the move north with their dad. Their response was immediate, and it meant a lot to the quarterback.

Kirk Cousins' Wife Julie Let Their Sons Decide Whether to Move

Cousins explained that he was hoping his family would join him in Minnesota, but he also understood that the decision wasn't necessarily an easy one. His sons had school, baseball and friends in Las Vegas, while Julie had to consider what would be best for everyone.

During an early presser after the trade, Cousins said that he was hoping his wife and family were going to come with him to Minnesota, but it was her call. He explained that Julie initially had reservations about uprooting the boys.

"She said, 'I don't think I can pull the boys out of school, and baseball, and their friends,' he said per the Vikings' official website. "She picked them up from school and said, 'Here's the situation: dad got traded to the Minnesota Vikings. What would you guys want to do?'"

Apparently, the boys didn't need much time to think it over.

"They looked at her and said, 'Let's go!' So, they're across the street [in a hotel] and they're ready and excited for the next several weeks," he said.

That's quite the endorsement of a move to Minnesota. Cousins was clearly happy to have his boys on board, even if the family still has some logistics to work out.

The Cousins Family Is Starting a New Chapter in Minnesota

Finding a place to live is the next big task. That means the family is essentially starting from scratch after his return to the Vikings.

When a reporter joked about whether his sons would be helping shovel snow once winter arrives, Cousins had a funny response.

"Well, we have to get a driveway first," he said, laughing. "I don't have a driveway, so one day at a time. But Julie's handling that."

The family has been staying in a hotel while Julie works on the housing situation. It's another adjustment, but at least Cousins knows his family is excited to be there. Even though his wife has expressed appreciation for her time in Las Vegas, it feels good to be home.