Mac Jones is having the time of his life in San Francisco, and apparently, everyone in the 49ers locker room is enjoying the show.

The former New England Patriots quarterback has become an unlikely star of the team's pregame walkouts, dancing and singing alongside Trent Williams, Deebo Samuel and the rest of his teammates as music blasts from their signature boombox.

A video of Jones enthusiastically joining the festivities before San Francisco's game against the Dallas Cowboys recently took off on social media. For anyone who remembers the quarterback's more buttoned-up days in New England, it was quite a sight.

Mac Jones went viral this week for his 49ers boombox walkout vibe, but it's not the first time he's made waves. Jones went to the front last season w/ ex-Pats teammate Kendrick Bourne. Now Deebo is back.



In January: "I wanted to be at the front, and they wanted me to be there." pic.twitter.com/XBX7EFgvv7 — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) November 20, 2026

But while fans were getting a kick out of Jones' moves, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan had an even better reaction.

His kids had sent him the video. He thought it was great. What he couldn't quite understand was why anyone found it surprising.

Kyle Shanahan's Reaction to Mac Jones' Viral Dance Says It All

Speaking with reporters Friday, Nov. 20, Shanahan was asked about Jones' newfound popularity on social media.

"Yeah, I saw that. My kids sent it to me. It was awesome, but that's how we see Mac like that every day," Shanahan said.

Then he offered a description of his quarterback that was equal parts hilarious and affectionate.

Kyle Shanahan was asked if he saw the video of Mac Jones’ boombox walkout participation in Dallas:



“Yeah I saw that. My kids sent it to me. It was awesome, but that’s how we see Mac every day. If you just saw it once, you’d be like 'who’s this corny white dude?', but you don’t… pic.twitter.com/5iT5NPqVgE — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) November 20, 2026

"If you just saw it once, you'd be like, 'Who's this corny white dude?' But you don't at all, because he is like that all the time. He is always upbeat. He is always having fun."

It was the kind of answer that probably made Jones laugh harder than anyone.

Shanahan wasn't just amused by the dancing. He was explaining why Jones has become such a popular figure within the organization, even without being the team's starting quarterback.

"There really hasn't been a day that Mac isn't like that, which is extremely unique," Shanahan continued. "That's why he's one of the most liked guys on our team."

Coming from a head coach who has spent years around NFL locker rooms, that last line carries some weight.

Jones' enthusiasm isn't something he turns on when a camera comes around. According to Shanahan, it's simply how he shows up to work.

Mac Jones Has Found a Home in San Francisco

Jones' career looks considerably different from what he probably imagined when New England selected him 15th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He made the Pro Bowl as a rookie and helped the Patriots reach the playoffs, but his tenure eventually unraveled. After spending the 2024 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Jones signed with the 49ers in 2025, taking on a backup role behind Brock Purdy.

It was a chance to start fresh with a new coaching staff and a locker room full of established veterans.

And judging by the reception he's received, Jones has made himself right at home.

Williams, one of San Francisco's most respected players, offered his own assessment of the quarterback after the video began circulating.

"Mac, he definitely brings swag. He's a huge rap music fan as you can tell. He's one of the guys," Williams said.

“Mac, he definitely brings swag. He’s a huge rap music fan as you can tell. He’s one of the guys. It surfaced this week but ever since he’s been on the team he’s been in the front. I love it, I love when everyone is a part of it.” - #49ers Trent Williams on Mac Jones walk out pic.twitter.com/ff9FGX0LOl — Jennifer Lee Chan -all platforms: @jenniferleechan (@jenniferleechan) November 20, 2026

That last sentence might be the most telling part.

Jones arrived in San Francisco with plenty of experience as a starting quarterback, but no guarantee of getting that opportunity again. Rather than treating his backup role as a reason to keep to himself, he's thrown himself into the team's culture.

He's even gotten in on the joke. When a clip of his dancing made the rounds online, Jones responded with a string of laughing emojis.

The 49ers will face the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City on Sunday, Nov. 22, giving Jones another opportunity to join the team's pregame festivities.

Whether he takes a snap or spends the afternoon on the sideline, one thing is clear: Mac Jones has found his people.

And judging by Shanahan's reaction, the feeling is mutual.