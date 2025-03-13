Mac Jones Agrees to Two-Year Deal With 49ers to Back Up Brock Purdy
Quarterback Mac Jones is heading to the San Francisco 49ers after agreeing on a two-year, $7 million deal that includes $5 million guaranteed and a max value of $11.5 million, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday.
Jones will serve as a backup for starting quarterback Brock Purdy.
The former New England Patriots starting quarterback turned Jacksonville Jaguars backup has found a new home, this time in the NFC.
Jones will finally get to work with 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, who was reportedly considering taking Jones after moving up in the 2021 NFL Draft. The 49ers moved up to the third pick, but instead drafted Trey Lance. Jones fell to No. 15 and was selected by the Patriots.
Jones appeared in 10 games for the Jaguars last season as Trevor Lawrence dealt with injuries. He completed 65.3% of his passes for 1,672 yards, eight touchdowns and eight interceptions.
He previously played as the Patriots' main starter for the three seasons prior. In his rookie 2021 season, Jones started all 17 games, completing 67.6% of his passes for 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. The Patriots went 10–7 and lost in the wild-card round of the playoffs. Jones earned his first and only Pro Bowl bid that season.
The 49ers lost their backup quarterback, Josh Dobbs, as he coincidentally signed with the Patriots this week. Dobbs appeared in two games last season for the 49ers. He completed 68.1% of his passes for 361 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.