The 49ers will lose to the Vikings Sunday Night in Mexico City, but not for the reason you might think.

Most people picking the Vikings to win expect the 49ers' defensse to struggle, considering it gave up 40 points to the Cowboys last week and 29 points to the Falcons a few weeks ago.

I don't expect the 49ers' defense to struggle. They get to face Kirk Cousins, a decidedly mediocre quarterback whom they just intercepted three times two weeks ago when he was on the Raiders. The 49ers also don't have to face the Vikings' No. 2 wide receiver, Jordan Addison, because he's out.

The only player the 49ers' defense really has to worry about is Justin Jefferson, who's great, but I doubt he'll score three touchdowns by himself without Addison on the field.

The reason the 49ers will lose this game is their offense. It's the best offense in the league, but it's going to struggle on Sunday.

That's because the Vikings have the best defense in the league, and their defensive coordinator, Brian Flores, has ownage over Shanahan. A Shanahan-coached team never has scored more than 17 points in a game against a Flores-coached team.

Chris Simms, Shanahan's best friend, thinks Shanahan will struggle on Sunday.

"I don't think Shanahan is going to be able to get in his bag," Simms said on NBC Sports. "I don't. One of the things I know with Kyle and what he has said about Brian Flores in the past is, 'I've come to terms with the fact that half the game is going to be sh---y, and I'm hoping the other half of the game we can make some big plays.

"I think you'll see some inconsistencies from the 49ers. You might see one drive where they go three plays, 70 yards and score a touchdown, then they go three-and-out four drives in a row. I think that's the game you'll see."

This game will come down to the chess match between Shanahan and Flores, and Shanahan hasn't shown that he can win that contest. He likes to use condensed formations -- wide receivers lined up extremely close to the tight end and offensive linemen -- which invite defensive players to line up close to the quarterback and blitz.

Brock Purdy is elite at beating blitzes with quick passes if he knows where the blitzes are coming from. Unfortunately for Purdy, he and Shanahan don't do a good job of anticipating Flores' blitzes -- the condensed formations make it difficult to decipher pre-snap who is and isn't blitzing -- and Shanahan doesn't give Purdy the power to reset protections at the line of scrimmage, which is a big reason Purdy got sacked six times when the 49ers faced the Vikings in 2024. It's also why the 49ers gave up 9 unblocked rushers to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

The proper adjustment would be to spread out the Vikings' defense in one-by-three formations that provide the threat of quick screen passes to Deebo Samuel on the perimeter, but I don't expect Shanahan to make this adjustment. He won't abandon his scheme even when it's the reason the 49ers will lose.

FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: Vikings 23, 49ers 16.