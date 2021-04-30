Alabama QB Mac Jones Selected in 2021 NFL Draft

The former Crimson Tide standout is only the second signal caller since Nick Saban has been in Tuscaloosa to be selected in the first round of the NFL draft

Alabama coach Nick Saban's longtime mentor and friend, Bill Belichick, will now have the opportunity to coach one of the best quarterbacks to come through Tuscaloosa.

Former Crimson Tide standout Mac Jones was selected with the 15th overall pick by the New England Patriots in the 2021 NFL draft on Thursday night.

The Jacksonville, Fla. product is the second quarterback in the Saban era to be chosen in the first round of the NFL draft and second in as many years, with Tua Tagovailoa going fifth overall to the Miami Dolphins in 2020.

Alabama fans will get to see Jones and Tagovailoa play each other twice a year now since both teams are in the AFC East. Jones is also reunited with former Crimson Tide running back Damien Harris.

The Patriots quarterback room now includes Jones and two former Auburn standouts in Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham.

"It was fine," Jones told ESPN when asked about waiting in the green room in Cleveland. "I’m so blessed to be part of this organization. It’s not about where you're picked it’s all about how you take advantage of the opportunity."

Draft Profile: Mac Jones

Hometown: Jacksonville, Fla.

Class: Redshirt-junior

Height: 6-3

Weight: 217

Arms: 32.625

Hands: 9.75

• Winner of the Davey O'Brien, Johnny Unitas Golden Arm and Manning awards. He's the first Davey O'Brien winner most outstanding quarterback in Alabama history.

• Consensus first-team All-American (AFCA, Associated Press, The Sporting News, Walter Camp). Named second-team by the Football Writers Association of America.

• One of four Heisman Trophy finalists, and finished third behind teammate DeVonta Smith. Was also a finalist for the Maxwell and Walter Camp Player of the Year, also won by Smith.

• Named first-team All-SEC by both coaches and the Associated Press.

• Selected as the SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

• Set the NCAA single-season record for completion percentage (77.4).

• Led Division I with a 201.1 passer rating, making him the NCAA passing champion for the 2020 season.

• Despite shortened season, became Alabama's all-time single-season passing yardage leader with 4,500 in 2020. Averaged 346.2 passing yards per game.

What they said ...

Zierlein, NFL.com: Jones has above-average accuracy and a season full of eye-catching production. He displayed nice improvement as he grew into the position from 2019 to 2020. His accuracy and ball placement stand out and he throws a very catchable football with consistent touch on it. He's not much of an improv player but can hurt defenses with his feet once he leaves the pocket. The tape shows too much predetermined decision-making about where he wants to go with the football rather than letting the coverage and his progressions speak to him. While the production looks great, he has clearly benefited from a wealth of riches up front, in the backfield and at wide receiver. He has a tendency to play with some panic when pressure gets after him and could struggle when things aren't optimal around him. Jones has good backup to low-end starter potential.

SI analyst Jim Mora Jr.: "I was lucky, I worked with Bill Walsh for several years in San Francisco, the quarterback guru, and he always talked about the five traits a quarterback needed to have to be successful in the NFL. I watch Mac Jones and I see all of these traits. I see guy with tremendous composure. I see a guy who can make every throw. Bill Walsh never really talked about arm strength, but he talked abut timing and accuracy. I see Mac Jones and he may not be the most mobile guy running, he may not be Patrick Mahomes or Justin Fields, but he can escape pressure in the pocket, he can create windows, he can get out on the edge and remain a threat as a passer, and he can throw with accuracy on the run and that's what Walsh was talking about with mobility."