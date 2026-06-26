Kylian Mbappe's Girlfriend Ester Exposito Announces Career News Amid World Cup

While French soccer player Kylian Mbappe is playing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, his girlfriend, actress Ester Exposito, is keeping busy with her career.

Exposito was recently honored at the Festival TV Monte-Carlo, winning the International Golden Nymph for Most Promising Talent. But that's just the beginning of what's turning out to be a blockbuster month for the actress.

Mbappe is playing against Norway on Friday in the World Cup. It's a high-stakes matchup for both teams. But while Mbappe is at Boston Stadium for the game, Exposito is apparently in Los Angeles.

Exposito took to social media hours before Friday's game to share a gallery of photos from a trip to L.A. She simply captioned the post, "L.A."

The photos show her practicing dancing in a studio and exploring the city. But that's not all. She also had an announcement to make.

Kylian Mbappe's Girlfriend Ester Exposito Shares Career Update

A few days before the game, she also took to social media to share a career announcement. Exposito will be starring in "Drawn Together," which premieres Sept. 9 on Amazon Prime. She announced the news in a collaborative post with Amazon Prime about the show.

"Fate set them apart. Attraction did the rest," the post states with a teaser video. "'Drawn Together,' premieres September 9."

The show is a book-to-film adaptation of "Marfil," the first installment in the "Enfrentados" duology by best-selling author Mercedes Ron. Her followers were quick to rejoice about the news.

"Make an adaptation where Eiza Gonzalez is Ester's bodyguard and they fall in love," one said.

"I love seeing how guilty opened the doors to several adaptations," another added.

"Both books are very good, I hope the movie does it justice," one more said.

The Storyline of 'Drawn Together,' Starring Ester Exposito

So, what's this show about?

According to About Amazon, the storyline revolves around "Marfil Cortés, daughter of a Spanish business tycoon," who "sees her perfect New York life shattered when she's suddenly kidnapped and mysteriously released."

"As a result, her father assigns the enigmatic Sebastian Moore as her bodyguard," they add of the story. "Despite her fierce independence and his professional distance, they find themselves drawn to each other. Sebastian's mysterious and reserved nature, and her untamed spirit and noble heart, will start to breach their carefully guarded walls. As they return to Spain and dangerous threats emerge, they must navigate a world where nothing, and no one, is what they seem."

So, Exposito certainly has her hands full with work these days. Mbappe is also busy, trying to win another World Cup with France.