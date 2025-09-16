Luka Doncic recalls warning Kobe Bryant gave him before his rookie season
Long before Luka Doncic’s NBA rookie season, several vets had their eyes on him, including the late Kobe Bryant. Doncic always had his eyes on the prize, but his personal GOAT warned him to be careful and not get lost in the sauce.
In a profile with Wall Street Journal published on Tuesday, Sept. 16, Doncic recalled his teenage years, and the summers he spent before signing to the Dallas Mavericks in 2018. He spent a lot of his time at working out at a performance lab in Santa Barbara, going to the beach, and hanging out with friends at Six Flags. One summer, shortly before his rookie season, Doncic met Bryant at a Nike camp. It was then that Bryant issued Doncic a warning.
“I remember him telling me: ‘You’re from Europe, watch out,’” Doncic said. “‘They’re going to come after you.’”
In 2018, Luka was the third overall pick in that year’s NBA Draft. He was initially selected by the Atlanta Hawks before being traded to the Mavs. From there, he enjoyed six and a half great seasons with the Mavs, before being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers back in February.
Though Doncic is now a full-time Angeleno, he admits he still hasn’t gotten adjusted to being a Laker.
“I think it will always be strange,” Doncic said. “I don’t know if someday I will have closure or not. For sure, it will always be weird.”
We are just weeks away from the Lakers season opener, which will see them take on the Phoenix Suns. The game will take place at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California on Friday, Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. PT.
