Lane Kiffin's Wife Layla Kiffin Shows Off Toned Physique Before LSU Game

Lane Kiffin is making waves in his first season as the head coach at LSU.

His wife, Layla Kiffin, is also in the spotlight, and it's not just because of her husband.

Layla has debuted a health and wellness center named LIVIN Studio just in time for LSU's season to begin. She's been posting on social media, telling people about this venture, which uses "infrared heat, humidity and intentional movement to build strength, increase mobility, and reduce stress," according to her business' official website.

Since Layla runs a health and wellness center, it should be no surprise that she's very physically fit. Looking at her photos on Instagram, it's obvious that Layla pumps iron and stays healthy and active, just like the players on the LSU team.

Layla Kiffin Shows Off Her Fit Look Before Lane Kiffin's Second LSU Game

Layla Kiffin, center, watches action from the stands as her son Knox Kiffin competes during a high school football game between Murrah and Oxford at Hughes Field. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ahead of LSU's second game of the season against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Saturday, Layla took to social media to share a promo for her studio. What was eye-catching was her incredibly toned look.

The promo features both Layla and her and Lane's daughter, Landry. The two are posing in black yoga pants and midriff-bearing sports tanks amid the studio's name, LIVIN.

"Photo alone should make people flock," one follower said with two fire emojis on the post.

Last weekend, ahead of LSU's season opener against Clemson, Layla also took to social media to share photos debuting her studio amid the tailgating. The images show a bunch of people at her health and wellness studio celebrating the opening and start of football season.

"BEST way to start game day," one follower said with a bunch of exclamation marks.

"I love it," another exclaimed. "I wish it would have got out of my pajamas to participate."

"Such a good class," one more said. "Happy game day."

Layla Kiffin's Health and Wellness Center Keeps Her Active

So, one way Layla keeps so fit is obviously through her own health and wellness center and the treatments they have there. According to the official LIVIN website, the studio "combines powerful infrared-heated movement with elevated red-light recovery."

They have trademarked 50-minute classes that are held in a "warm, humidity-controlled" area, which helps your body be able to "move freely" during the workout and gives an "energizing, fun, full-body workout."

Perhaps Layla will use some red-light therapy on Lane after a stressful game, not that he'll need it, because LSU is already rocking this season with his 51-10 win over Clemson.