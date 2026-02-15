Layla Kiffin Causes Stir in Unreal Mardi Gras Fit As Lane Poses With LSU Gymnastics
Lane Kiffin is enjoying his first Mardi Gras as the new LSU Tigers head football. It was his wife’s fit for the annual celebration, however, that’s making all the headlines.
The 50-year-old Kiffin left the Ole Miss Rebels before the College Football Playoff in a stunning move to Lousiana. He brought his reconciled wife, who moved to be with him in Mississippi for the season, his son Knox, and daughter Landry to his introductory press conference.
He just turned up last week with Layla in matching fits for a New Orleans Pelicans game, and now Lane surfaced at Mardi Gras, even posing with some LSU Gymnastics legends in Haleigh Bryant and Aleah Finnegan.
Layla rules Mardi Gras
It was Layla, however, that stole the show. Always impressive with her fits on game days like her all-denim stunner this Ole Miss season, the coach’s wife went with a full-length leopard-print look while enjoying the parade.
The Kiffins certainly know how to party.
Layla and Lane’s journey
The couple was married for 12 years before divorcing in 2016. They have daughters Landry, 21, and Presley, 18, who is a USC Trojans volleyball player, as well as son Knox, 16.
Lane and Layla reconciled over the past couple of years as he’s embraced sobriety, and he’s posted with with a “ring” caption, and the two were seen this season at Ole Miss games like below.
And at Knox’s football games together.
They even had matching Halloween outfits in October.
It’s good to see the coach and his wife having fun together again.
