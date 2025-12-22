Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla flaunts furry pink pajamas in daughter Landry's TikTok video

The Kiffins are having fun as always when they get together for the holidays. Lane Kiffin’s reconciled wife Layla showed off her furry pink pajamas having fun in daughter Landry Kiffin’s TikTok.

While Lane has been busy at his new LSU Tigers job after leaving the Ole Miss Rebels at the end of November in a drama-filled departure which now includes him with an obnoxious tweet during their College Football Playoff game this past Saturday, his family has been enjoying itself.

Landry was in New York City recently with boyfriend Whit Weeks where she posted a hot-tub selfie, and then turned heads in her holiday red dress. She then celebrated her 21st birthday with dad, mom, brother Knox, and her USC Trojans volleyball freshman sister, Presley.

Landry would make a dance video with Presley in matching fits, followed by posting another TikTok with mom on it in her fancy pink pajamas where she had her clapping to “Clap if your favorite child is your daughters boyfriend” referring to Weeks.

No doubt Lane will be joining them soon for the holidays festivities soon like last year.

Layla was a fit hit this past football season

The coach brought his wife with him to Mississippi after they reconciled since being divorced since 2016 after 12 years of marriage.

She rocked her game-day looks all season like her whiteout fit with daughter Landry, and her all-denim cowgirl one at Oklahoma.

No doubt, she’ll stand out at LSU, too.

