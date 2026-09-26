Lane Kiffin's Wife Layla Kiffin Wants Fans to Be Nicer Amid LSU's Season

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers fell to the Ole Miss Rebels in Week 3 for a high-stakes showdown, 32-24, that lived up to the hype. Lane and his wife, Layla, understand the college football landscape better than most. They know how passionate fans can be, especially when expectations are high and emotions are running even higher.

They also understand that passion can sometimes cross the line, with fans saying things online that they probably wouldn't say face-to-face. That's a regular thing today in sports.

Rather than getting caught up in every comment, the Kiffins know how to handle the noise that comes with the job. They've been around college football long enough to understand that criticism, praise, pressure and strong opinions are simply part of the experience.



For them, knowing how to navigate that world is almost as important as knowing how to navigate the game itself.

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin participates in the Walk of Champions before a college football game. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Layla Kiffin Wants Fans to Be Nicer

Now, Layla is fighting back in her own subtle and gentle way. Recently, Layla took to her official Instagram page to share a message to fans of LSU and all college teams, really.

"Be nice, it's so much easier," she stated on Instagram with a T-shirt saying, "Not my first rodeo."

That's a short but direct message that the negativity surrounding LSU and Kiffin is not appreciated. It came just two days before the LSU loss to Ole Miss, when the hype was at a fever pitch. But, it's always a useful message for the entire season.

LSU Fans Praise Layla Kiffin for Her Kindness

"Love this. You and your three kiddos are so wonderful. It's called class. I guess some have it and some don't," one follower responded on social media.

"You and Landry were absolutely genuine and welcoming at Livin last Saturday when I met you," another said, referring to Layla's wellness business and daughter Landry.

"Layla, you are the epitome of kindness," one more added.

Layla is fitting right in around LSU, and she has even launched a business around LSU's campus, finding a way to stay involved while the Tigers' season gets underway. She recently started LIVIN Studio, a health and wellness center designed to help people build strength, improve mobility and manage stress.

Layla has also been using social media to introduce the new venture and give followers a look at what she's been building. With LSU football back in full swing, Layla has lots keeping her occupied both on campus and through her growing business.