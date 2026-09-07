Lane Kiffin's Daughter Landry Shares Party Footage From LSU's Blowout Win

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are basking in the glow of their win over Clemson on Saturday, which saw LSU taking a big 51-10 win.

Kiffin's daughter and wife have also been getting in on the fun, and they're on the LSU campus enjoying the action.

Lane has two daughters, Landry and Presley, and of the two, Landry is the one who's been most active on social media. She's garnered a big social following, especially sharing moments from her dad's move to Baton Rouge.

During the game, Landry got a lot of attention for wearing a Tigers-themed outfit. Maybe it's a good luck charm, because it worked with that lopsided victory. Landry is close with her dad and was often spotted with him at Ole Miss games, too.

LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin stands with his family. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Landry Kiffin Shares Wild LSU Weekend Video

Landry has more than 80,000 Instagram followers and nearly 200,000 on TikTok.

Over the weekend, she took to Instagram to share a wild video from her weekend at LSU, helping her dad kick off his season with the university in style.

The video shows Landry in her Tigers-themed dress rocking with a bunch of friends over the weekend. There's a lot happening here.

There's an LSU cake with a candle that gets blown out, cops on the premises dancing to the music, a party bus with a pole, footage from the parade and, finally, the kickoff. She also tags her aunt Heidi Kiffin in the post, but not her mom.

Followers were quick to comment about the video. They loved seeing these ladies enjoying their new home at LSU and also couldn't help but comment on the party bus. Plenty of the comments said things like "this is the cutest thing ever" and "this looks so fun."

Lane Kiffin reacts to a play against Clemson Tigers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Admit it, being an LSU girlie is more fun," one said with a wink and love sign emoji.

"It's the party bus for me," another said with a fire emoji.

"What a great day to be a Tiger," another said.

Landry Kiffin Shows Off Tigers-Themed Look

In a separate post, Landry shared other photos from the big day, starting with her Tigers-themed dress look. The dress is all Tigers print, with black shorts underneath. It's long-sleeved and quite elegant.

One of the photos in this gallery shows Landry with former LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne, taking a mirror selfie in what appears to be a bathroom. The gallery also shows more photos from the kickoff party they held and a star-shaped cake.